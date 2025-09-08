I hired the VPS server and the Algo Expert did not work

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Hello, good morning, last night I hired the VPS and the Algo Expert did not work, I already did all the steps indicated in the installation manual... I can't find what the poor thing could be.

Thank you

Greetings!!!!!!

[Deleted]  

On the English forum, please write in English.

When asking a question, please explain in detail, and if relevant, also include screenshots, log output, example code, etc.

 

Algo trading is always ON for MQL5 VPS. If your EA does not work so it may be for the following reasons:

  • you did not provide sucessful migration/synchronization;
  • your EA is using dll which is prohibited on MQL5 VPS;
  • your EA is having the bug which should be fixed.

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Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time user

Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
  • 2023.10.17
  • www.mql5.com
Everyone who uses trading robots or signal subscriptions sooner or later recognizes the need to rent a reliable 24/7 hosting server for their tradi...
 
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:


 

Having just completed the migration, this is what appears in the Journal:

EXPERTO EN MIGRACIÓN

Fernando Carreiro # :

In the English forum, please write in English.

When asking a question, please explain in detail and, if relevant, also include screenshots, output logs, sample code, etc.

 
Eleni Anna Branou # :
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:



Thank you, I just read the steps, and I had done all the steps exactly as the manual says, thank you!!!!

 
Ariel Delgado #:

Having just completed the migration, this is what appears in the Journal:

Your migration was successful, all 11 charts and EAs were migrated to your MQL5 VPS.

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