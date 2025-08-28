account type changed from hedging to any, how to change it back to hedging?

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After several updates to the MQL5 website, my product account type automatically changed from hedging to any. How can I change it back to hedging?
I remember always registering it as the Hedging Account type, but registering it as any or netting would prevent my product from passing verification.
Please advise how to change it back to the Hedging Account type. Much appreciated.
 
SugiantoAfter several updates to the MQL5 website, my product account type automatically changed from hedging to any. How can I change it back to hedging? I remember always registering it as the Hedging Account type, but registering it as any or netting would prevent my product from passing verification. Please advise how to change it back to the Hedging Account type. Much appreciated.

By hand. Your product - your changes.

[Deleted]  
@Oleksandr Medviediev #By hand. Your product - your changes.

I think there may be a misunderstanding about the OP's question. The question is not about changing an EA's programming, but about it's classification in the Market products details.

So, I checked my own Market products and I believe the OP may have a point.

I cannot confirm if the "Account type" has been changed by the system, but I can confirm that the "Account type" field is not editable after the fact.


[Deleted]  
SugiantoAfter several updates to the MQL5 website, my product account type automatically changed from hedging to any. How can I change it back to hedging? I remember always registering it as the Hedging Account type, but registering it as any or netting would prevent my product from passing verification. Please advise how to change it back to the Hedging Account type. Much appreciated.
I have checked and the field does not seem editable. You may need to contact the Service Desk and request the change or instructions on how to do so.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
I have checked and the field does not seem editable. You may need to contact the Service Desk and request the change or instructions on how to do so.

Thank you @fernando, I've done that. I've reported this issue to the mql5 service desk.

I hope they understand my report, despite my limited explanation, just as you understood it with my few clues.

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

By hand. Your product - your changes.

I mean, the existing product I registered four years ago used the hedging account type. It's now been changed to any account type after several MQL5 website updates.

Mql5 does not provide a feature to manually change it back to hedging account type on existing products.

[Deleted]  
Sugianto #I hope they understand my report, despite my limited explanation, just as you understood it with my few clues.
Send them the link to this topic.
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