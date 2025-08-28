account type changed from hedging to any, how to change it back to hedging?
- Account type: netting or hedging
- Basic principles and concepts: order, deal, and position
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By hand. Your product - your changes.
I think there may be a misunderstanding about the OP's question. The question is not about changing an EA's programming, but about it's classification in the Market products details.
So, I checked my own Market products and I believe the OP may have a point.
I cannot confirm if the "Account type" has been changed by the system, but I can confirm that the "Account type" field is not editable after the fact.
I have checked and the field does not seem editable. You may need to contact the Service Desk and request the change or instructions on how to do so.
Thank you @fernando, I've done that. I've reported this issue to the mql5 service desk.
I hope they understand my report, despite my limited explanation, just as you understood it with my few clues.
I mean, the existing product I registered four years ago used the hedging account type. It's now been changed to any account type after several MQL5 website updates.
Mql5 does not provide a feature to manually change it back to hedging account type on existing products.
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