Discussing the article: "Getting Started with MQL5 Algo Forge" - page 3
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Yes, it should be done.
By the way, the site itself has help on working with Alfo Forge. Many things are presented as animated Gif pictures - it's almost a video.
RU - https://forge.mql5.io/help/ru/guide
EN - https://forge.mql5.io/help/en/guide
How do I remove someone else’s project from my page?
I’m not subscribed to it, I don’t follow it, and I’ve even tried blocking that profile. It’s been no use at all. It doesn’t appear in the meta-editor, it’s nowhere to be found in the settings, and I can’t delete it.
I’ve marked it with a red box.
How do I remove someone else’s project from my page?
I’m not subscribed to it, I don’t follow it, and I’ve even tried blocking that profile. It’s been no use at all. It doesn’t appear in the meta-editor, it’s nowhere to be found in the settings, and I can’t delete it.
I’ve marked it with a red box.
You're most likely a collaborator in that repository. You can try deleting yourself using swagger:
https://forge.mql5.io/api/swagger#/repository/repoDeleteCollaborator
Authorization is required (at the top of the page):
I tried this (after adding myself as a collaborator to a test account), but I received a 401 response status (invalid provided OTP), probably because I have 2FA enabled. I don't want to disable 2FA; try it yourself if you want.
You can try deleting yourself using swagger:
I just added a test account as a collaborator (there's no 2FA). If you're not a collaborator admin, this won't work:
{
"message": "user should be an owner or a collaborator with admin write of a repository",
"url": "https://forge.mql5.io/api/swagger"
}
After I made the test account an admin, I was able to delete it through Swagger. But it's unlikely you're an admin there, so it won't help you.
You are most likely a co-author in this repository. You can try removing yourself using Swagger:
https://forge.mql5.io/api/swagger#/repository/repoDeleteCollaborator
You will need to log in (at the top of the page):
I tried this (after adding myself as a co-author to a test account), but received a 401 response (invalid OTP provided), probably because I have 2FA enabled. I don’t want to disable 2FA; try it yourself if you like.
It’s all a bit of a mystery to me. It’s asking for some sort of key – where on earth am I supposed to get that from? And how can I be a co-author there?
I fully realise that I must have picked up this post – or whatever it is – somewhere myself. But I’m genuinely surprised that I can’t delete this rubbish that I don’t need.
And how can I be a co-author there?
Like this - video below.
I suspect you expressed interest at some point, and the repository owner decided to give you the opportunity to contribute.
It’s asking for some sort of key – where on earth am I supposed to get that from?
There's an option to log in with your username and password. But as I already found out, this method will only work if you are an admin for this repository. That's highly unlikely, so there's no point in wasting your time on it.
How do I remove someone else’s project from my page?
It seems you don't have the technical ability to stop being a collaborator on your own.
Try contacting singwai and asking them to remove you from the collaborators.
If that user doesn't respond, then most likely only an AlgoForge admin (who should be someone from MQ) can remove you from the collaborators.