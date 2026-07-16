Discussing the article: "Getting Started with MQL5 Algo Forge"
Check out the new article: Getting Started with MQL5 Algo Forge.
Author: MetaQuotes
The root of the MQL5 catalogue is your personal project named denkir/mql5. It cannot be shared and it is yours personally.
All files in the MQL5 root folder can be fully used for storage in Algo Forge.
But the projects in the Shared Projects catalogue are excluded from the shared MQL5 folder and are the entry point for separate or shared projects. By creating a project in Shared Projects, you can give read or write access to them to other users.
You can't share it
It can be shared. It would be strange if a git repository could not be shared via the forgejo server. Here is the first repository from explore (I didn't check it myself):
https://forge.mql5.io/darashikoh/mql5
It can be shared. It would be strange if a git repository couldn't be shared via the forgejo server. Here's explore's first repository (I haven't checked it myself):
https://forge.mql5.io/darashikoh/mql5
Yes. I checked that it's public. 🙂 👍 It seems to be something equivalent to GITHUB, only geared towards MQL.
How does one use the "Git Clone" to clone another user's repository, from within MetaEditor, and not from the AlgoForge website?
When doing it from the forge website, via the "Open in MetaEditor" link it fails, probably because I am using "portable" mode exclusively. It will probably also be problematic if one has multiple installations.
I could not find any documentation on how to use the "Git Clone" menu option in MetaEditor.
EDIT: So far, the only solution I found was to use an external Git client to clone the repository first (under the "Shared Projects" directory, and after that MetaEditor would then recognise it).
Good morning,
With the new buils with git it's not possible to join and download a project from mql5 community like mql5book. not possible to click "join" button, or "activate algoforge". how to do it please ?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.04 16:55
From "New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5260: Enhancements in Algo Forge, extended OpenBLAS support, and new inheritance rules in MQL5" -
On the service website, we have published comprehensive MQL5 Algo Forge documentation. It clearly demonstrates all the features and advantages of using the Git system for algorithmic traders: how to explore projects, follow interesting publications, collaborate, and clone repositories.
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How do I use"Git Clone" to clone another user's repository from MetaEditor and not from the AlgoForge site?
No! A "fork" and "clone" are not the same thing. Please don't confuse the two.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5260: Enhancements in Algo Forge, extended OpenBLAS support, and new inheritance rules in MQL5
Fernando Carreiro, 2025.09.04 16:46
"Forking" and "Cloning" are two completely different concepts. The described procedure is "Forking" and not "Cloning".
A "fork" no longer has access to updates from the original repository, while a "clone" continues to have access to any current changes and updates.
Please provide a mechanism for both and please don't mix the two up.
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Check out the new article: Getting Started with MQL5 Algo Forge.
The new MQL5 Algo Forge is more than just a list of your projects – it's a full-fledged social network for developers. You can easily track changes, maintain project history, connect with like-minded professionals, and discover new ideas. Here, you can follow interesting authors, form teams, and collaborate on algorithmic trading projects.
MQL5 Algo Forge is built on Git, the modern version control system. It equips every developer with a powerful toolset for tracking project history, branching, experimenting, and working in teams. But how does it all work? In this article, we'll explain how to get started with MQL5 Algo Forge.
Author: MetaQuotes