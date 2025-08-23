Can't backtest EA on Futures - page 2
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That 01:00 daily open time strikes me as a bit strange.
Of course, this is apples to oranges but here are my real E-Micro Gold Futures times:
As you can see, the daily break is intraday which does not move the daily open away from 00:00. How there are both a 00:00 and 24:00 times... Who knows, but I don't have daily timeframe issues.
Just to reconfirm, what open time do you see when you roll your mouse cursor over a daily candle/bar? (I'm not aware that MT5 can start a daily bar on a chart beyond 00:00).
The quoting/trading time is not related to the bar time. A daily bar is always starting at 00:00 in MT5, even if there is no tick for the first hour.
On this broker NQU25 has data starting from 2025.06.20, can you say us from when there are quotes on the real Futures ?
On MetaTrader, you don't see a time for Daily Chart, only on lower time-frames.
And even if it did, it would show 00:00, irrespective of the session open time, because that is how MetaTrader has always worked—Bar/Candle open times are based on time-frame period and not the time of the first tick for that bar.
I tested real Futures FUTNQU25 on a broker providing them and there is the exact same issue on D1, ticks are not processed. Clearly a bug (or a limitation I am not aware of).
I reported it to MQ, hopefully someone will take care of it.
[C]an you say us from when there are quotes on the real Futures ?
The only real U.S. Futures broker posted by MQ elsewhere in this Forum... AMP.
If you mean when real futures contracts start, it depends on the individual contract traded. For example, an MGC contract starts (and the previous one expires) every 2 months--and each one has a different symbol. This makes automated bimonthly rollover rather "stringy" and nothing like swap.
This thread is the epitome of help for the OP.🙏
[I]t has different time-zone.
Yes, for sure. I operate on New York, U.S. time while the OP is in Slovenia.
Even so, Slovenia is about 6 hours ahead of me here--so a one-hour break set merely 3 or 4 hours ahead of my break doesn't really figure. I think that the broker-dealer needs help from MQ's server techs, assuming that the problem doesn't exist by way of the CFD broker-dealer's intentional design.
The trader's location and local time-zone is irrelevant. What is relevant is the broker's trade-server time-zone.
However, you are correct about the one-hour break not aligning, given that AMP Future's timezone is U.S. Central Time (Chicago), and the OP's broker's time-zone is UTC+3.
The trader's location and local time-zone is irrelevant. What is relevant is the broker's trade-server time-zone.
However, you are correct about the one-hour break not aligning, given that AMP Future's timezone is U.S. Central Time (Chicago), and the OP's broker's time-zone is UTC+3.
Ah, yes. Some E.U. things throw me for a loop... living here where Uncle Sam is the Grand Poobah (Sam Slagheap) of all things trading for all U.S. time zones.
The only real U.S. Futures broker posted by MQ elsewhere in this Forum... AMP.
If you mean when real futures contracts start, it depends on the individual contract traded. For example, an MGC contract starts (and the previous one expires) every 2 months--and each one has a different symbol. This makes automated bimonthly rollover rather "stringy" and nothing like swap.
This thread is the epitome of help for the OP.🙏
AMP is not the only broker to trade U.S. Futures.
Hi all,
I run into a strange situation when trying to backtest my EA on demo account (RoboForex ECN). While I can normally backtest forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD...) it looks like that can not be done on Nasdaq (NQU25 expires sept. 2025) it just does not process any tick even though I can see them when going to Symbols->Bars or Ticks. The only warning I see as relevant is in the Stretegy Tester Journal saying "start time changed ... to provide data at beginning". I know features have start and expiration date, but I'm testing inside valid period. Any idea what is going on and how could I fix this. Thanks.
"start time changed ... to provide data at beginning" - this line contains a date that you for some reason decided to hide. I think this date itself is already an answer to your question.