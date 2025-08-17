I cant install or update purchased [redacted]
Discussing specific products is not allowed on the forum. Do so in the "Comments" section of that specific product or contact the author in private.
All we can discuss here in the forum, is generalised topics, such as installing Market products in general. So, don't mention the product and obfuscate the name in screenshots.
So, in trying to help you, make sure you are installing the product from within MetaTrader terminal and not from the website. If it fails, have a look in the Journal log, to see why it is failing.
Gives us more details about your MetaTrader version (4 or 5), which build, and provide log output (but obfuscate the product name).
PS! The seller should actually be the one helping you out, but it seems they are trying to not take responsibility for supporting you.
In the case the Market product is no longer on sale, you will find it in your "My Purchases" of the Navigator window.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I purchased [redacted] last year , used it till Jan 2025 , tried to install it again but I cant!!!
I contact developer he said contact mql5 problem from their site please help me to install EA please!!!!!!