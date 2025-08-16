Signal publishing - minimum criteria to become searchable
You should read the warnings that the website itself presents, under the Subscription button. They already inform you of why it has a low ranking.
I've been reading over those for a while: my thoughts were that while those warnings are present, it may not necessarily mean that they are a reason for the signal to be unavailable, and are simply a "general indicator" in the details of the signal's overall performance.
No, they are not "general"! They have a "warning" icon for a reason. They serve to warn both the seller and the potential subscriber about the low ranking or reliability of the signal.
The "searchability" of a signal only become possible once the signal's ranking has reached a minimum threshold, of which only MetaQuotes knows the details and it is not disclosed to the public. Had you searched the forum, you would have found many existing topics about it.
Please also read the following post ... MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined
And as extra information ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
[Signals] Low rated signal, yet high reliability.
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.03.10 16:55
I believe that the reliability is something completely different to the ranking and the ratings.
The ranking is the order it appear on the list, based on multiple factors.
The ratings are what is given by subscribers in their reviews.
And the reliability is ... "Reliability evaluates the risks of the signal relative to other ones in %. The higher the value, the more reliable the signal."
- 2017.10.17
- www.mql5.com
No, they are not "general"! They have a "warning" icon for a reason. They serve to warn both the seller and the potential subscriber about the low ranking or reliability of the signal.
The "searchability" of a signal only become possible once the signal's ranking has reached a minimum threshold, of which only MetaQuotes knows the details and it is not disclosed to the public. Had you searched the forum, you would have found many existing topics about it.
Please also read the following post ... MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined
Searching the forum is how I ended up with the minimum 12-week requirement, from a pretty old post from what I remember.
I've already seen the link you've posted.
I am just trying to approximate the length of time that it would take - if ever - for the signal to become searchable. MetaQuotes not disclosing details doesn't mean that you can't get answers to such questions - much in the same way when a country restricts access to economic data: alternative data types can be used to approximate the economic data, hence my question from my first post:
"If anyone has any personal experience that they can share in regards to how/when their own signal became searchable (under what conditions), this would be greatly appreciated."
I am searching for answers from signal sellers - sellers whose signals are currently public-facing and they more-o-less remember the moment their signal hit the minimum requirements.
Searching the forum is how I ended up with the minimum 12-week requirement, from a pretty old post from what I remember.
I've already seen the link you've posted.
I am just trying to approximate the length of time that it would take - if ever - for the signal to become searchable. MetaQuotes not disclosing details doesn't mean that you can't get answers to such questions - much in the same way when a country restricts access to economic data: alternative data types can be used to approximate the economic data, hence my question from my first post:
"If anyone has any personal experience that they can share in regards to how/when their own signal became searchable (under what conditions), this would be greatly appreciated."
I am searching for answers from signal sellers - sellers whose signals are currently public-facing and they more-o-less remember the moment their signal hit the minimum requirements.
Even if you do find out a few things, what difference will it make?
Are you going to change your trading style? Are you going to be more aggressive with your trading? Will that not "hurt" your consistency then?
The bottom line, is that you should just continue trading in the same way without change and simply be patient with the "system", even if that means never becoming "searchable".
Instead, if you want more subscribers, then advertise on your profile, in blogs, with Google adverts, or other means, but without spamming and don't advertise in the forum, nor in unsolicited private messages.
You could also start a Channel or Group chat (but don't do unsolicited invites) and there, you can discuss your signal, such as your way of trading, your money management, etc.
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Hello everyone,
I've read over the official requirements/rules of MQL5 as well as a few of the forum posts regarding signals being unsearchable due to minimum requirements not being met: I am trying to get a more precise understanding as to when my published signal will become searchable, rather than only available by direct link.
The "calculation details are not disclosed" by MetaQuotes when it comes to "Available in showcase" and "Available in MetaTrader terminal", but I've found someone stating that any new signals (at the very least) must go beyond a 12-week window since inception - which my signal did, last week - and the performance of the strategy is good, as expected, within adequate risk parameters. The question I have now is, based on the current state of my signal, is the only thing stopping it from becoming searchable are the number of trades executed? If so, is this from a percentage perspective, or from a total number of executed trades since the start of the signal's lifespan? As in, what matters more: the number of executed trades, or the percentage of executed trades over the course of the signal's life?
If anyone has any personal experience that they can share in regards to how/when their own signal became searchable (under what conditions), this would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks in advance.