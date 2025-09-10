Old version Mobile App
Hrlle Everyone, I want to download an older version of MT5 for Android. Where can I get it? The new Build 5201 has added a free drag-and-drop chart feature, which is very inconvenient — sometimes it stretches way more than necessary, and it takes an extra step to shrink the chart vertically again.
Thank you.
- How can I find an older version of MT5?
- I can't load older version of EAs on MT5 terminal chart.
- Download old versions
Luu Tuan Trung:
Older MT5 APKs aren't available officially. Be careful with third-party sites, and send feedback from the app so developers can improve the new feature.
You can use the 'reset vertical scale' and 'scroll to the last bar' controls. You can also not use a free chart by selecting 'auto scale' in the menu. In this case, the old model of the chart and calculation of trading levels is used.
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