I can't add product, I really dont know why
Yes, I tried it myself and it also does not seem to respond (using FireFox). There seems to be a website issue.
Please contact the Service Desk (they will reply, so please be patient) — https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
You will have to wait for normal office hours (Cyprus), before they can look into.
EDIT: It seems to work correctly with Microsoft Edge, but not with Mozilla Firefox.
- www.mql5.com
Here is a temporary work-around for Mozilla Firefox until admin fixes it ...
Right-click on the MT5 or MT4 button, and choose "Open link in New Tab", and it will open the page correctly.
Yes, I was using MOZILLA FIREFOX and this is why doesn't works. I opened mql5.com on Microsoft Egdge and everything works very good, but I have an problem with automatic validation of EA. Below is my screen.
Please tell me how to solve this error? Thank you in advance :)
There does seem to be a problem with the available test data, but regarding the absent trades from your EA, you need to fix that.
Your EA has to be able to trade on any symbol and any time-frame, irrespective of any specialisation for a particular symbol and time-frame it may have.
Here are the checks that your EA should carry out ...
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
MetaQuotes, 2016.08.01 09:30Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) EURUSD: no history data from 2023.02.01 00:00 to 2023.07.01 00:00 there are no trading operations
"
Anyone know how to fix it? Where can be a problem?
I already gave you a link, which explains the issues you are facing — The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
If you don't know yet how to fix it yourself, then you will need to do some more research on both trading principles and MQL5 coding.
Also read through the forum discussion for the Article provided, for answers to other users who have faced similar issues:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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