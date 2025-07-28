Need help to create semi manual EA

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Hello everyone...could you help me to create semi manual EA as per above image, please?

The EA working after i place direct entry, then the EA will create TP/SL 30pips from direct entry.

and then place limit order PO1 & PO2 with 20pips distance and SL 30pips but the TP is follow direct entry.

if hit TP, then close the rest of all pending order.

Thanks for your help.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Please fix this indicator or EA

Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.24 07:23

And this is my other suggestion (which came from tsd 2010 and from tsd 2008):

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Just to remind:

Coders (any coder) are coding for free:

  • if it is interesting for them personally, or
  • if it is interesting for many members of this forum.

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and Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.


 
Sergey Golubev #:

Thanks, will check on there

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