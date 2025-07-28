Need help to create semi manual EA
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Please fix this indicator or EA
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.24 07:23
And this is my other suggestion (which came from tsd 2010 and from tsd 2008):
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Hello everyone...could you help me to create semi manual EA as per above image, please?
The EA working after i place direct entry, then the EA will create TP/SL 30pips from direct entry.
and then place limit order PO1 & PO2 with 20pips distance and SL 30pips but the TP is follow direct entry.
if hit TP, then close the rest of all pending order.
Thanks for your help.