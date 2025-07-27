Issue from copying a signal

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Hello Moderators team,

Could you please help to investigate why this issue could happen while copying this signals :
<...>

<...>

Regards,

Dat

 

Please check the instruction about how to subscribe:

How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

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Besides, it is recommended to use same broker/server with the signal provider.

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And do not forget about the mapping feature:

full explanation (thread): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553

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Any issue (and the reason of the issue) is written in Metatrader journal (or in MQL5 VPS journal in case you are using MQL5 VPS).

How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal - How to subscribe to MT5 signals for real time signal subscription
How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal - How to subscribe to MT5 signals for real time signal subscription
  • 2020.04.01
  • www.mql5.com
You should check for this:   signal enabled , message regularly (once a day i would say), in order to ensure that you are copying the signal perfectly. Thanks, i think i've noticed the issue after reading that - noticed in the journal that the currency pairs couldn't be found, and so must have been because they're not in the watchlist, i've added them so hopefully that'll be ok now
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Please check the instruction about how to subscribe:

How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

--------------

Besides, it is recommended to use same broker/server with the signal provider.

---------------

And do not forget about the mapping feature:

full explanation (thread): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553

---------------

Any issue (and the reason of the issue) is written in Metatrader journal (or in MQL5 VPS journal in case you are using MQL5 VPS).


That instructions work fine for almost signals but for this signals please have a look at this reviews.

 
Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen #:


That instructions work fine for almost signals but for this signals please have a look at this reviews.

Then there is a problem with this signal provider or the broker.

 
Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen #:


That instructions work fine for almost signals but for this signals please have a look at this reviews.

Any issue (and the reason of the issue) is written in Metatrader journal (or in MQL5 VPS journal in case you are using MQL5 VPS).
So, look at the journals, and after that - check about mapping: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
MQL Uregent ATtention required
MQL Uregent ATtention required
  • 2023.02.27
  • www.mql5.com
SO this is like the dumbest thing I have seen where money is considered and no one seems to be able to assist...
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