Issue from copying a signal
Please check the instruction about how to subscribe:
How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
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Besides, it is recommended to use same broker/server with the signal provider.
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And do not forget about the mapping feature:
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Any issue (and the reason of the issue) is written in Metatrader journal (or in MQL5 VPS journal in case you are using MQL5 VPS).
- 2020.04.01
- www.mql5.com
Please check the instruction about how to subscribe:
How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
--------------
Besides, it is recommended to use same broker/server with the signal provider.
---------------
And do not forget about the mapping feature:
---------------
Any issue (and the reason of the issue) is written in Metatrader journal (or in MQL5 VPS journal in case you are using MQL5 VPS).
That instructions work fine for almost signals but for this signals please have a look at this reviews.
That instructions work fine for almost signals but for this signals please have a look at this reviews.
So, look at the journals, and after that - check about mapping: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
- 2023.02.27
- www.mql5.com
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Hello Moderators team,
Could you please help to investigate why this issue could happen while copying this signals :
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Regards,
Dat