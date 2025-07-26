Ever since version 5.00 build 5172, 24 Jul 2025 the compiler doesn't work anymore

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No matter what code I try to compile I get "fatal compiler error: unknown error        0    0". For example this simple code would've previously compiled just fine. 
int OnInit()
{
        return INIT_SUCCEEDED;
}

void OnTick()
{
        return;
}
 
As far as I know - the latest official/stable build of MT5 (and MetaEditor) is 5120
 

Exactly my issue.


 

By the way - this issue with beta build was already reported:

MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 5120: Improvements and fixes

Alexander Voronkov, 2025.07.24 07:25

MetaTrader 5 build 5172

fatal compiler error: unknown error 0 0


 

More - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 platform version build 5120: improvements and fixes

Alexander Voronkov , 2025.07.24 08:13

MetaTrader 5 build 5173

fatal compiler error: unknown error 0 0

The problem remains.

---------------

So, the users are reporting it to official thread.

 


use stable version for your projects, avoid beta or wait till next release. 

 
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:


use stable version for your projects, avoid beta or wait till next release. 

How exactly do you change your MetaTrader to stable? For me the updates happened automatically, out of my control.
 
Popescu Paul #:
How exactly do you change your MetaTrader to stable? For me the updates happened automatically, out of my control

Download MT5 from your broker's website ... why? Because the brokers are updating MT5 to the stable build only.
Or - do not connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server in your MT5 (because MetaQuotes-Demo server is related to the beta testers and to update to the beta builds of MT5).

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Download MT5 from your broker's website ... why? Because the brokers are updating MT5 to the stable build only.
Or - do not connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server in your MT5 (because MetaQuotes-Demo server is related to the beta testers and to update to the beta builds of MT5).

Understood. Thank you. So not only the terminal, but the account also matters when it comes to which update I receive.
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