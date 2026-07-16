The Book "MQL5 Programming for Traders" Now Available in Spanish and Chinese
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In Vietnam, there's a large community of MT4/MT5 users. I'm hoping that "MQL5 Programming for Traders" will have a Vietnamese language option so that people like me can access MQL5 more easily.
Awesome! FX is global, users are global and programming algos and EAs must be global.
Nguyen Van Luong #:Not to be Hello Nasty about this, but anyone can go to Google Translate and open an entire website that is auto-translated into any language.
In Vietnam, there's a large community of MT4/MT5 users. I'm hoping that "MQL5 Programming for Traders" will have a Vietnamese language option so that people like me can access MQL5 more easily.
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The most comprehensive guide to programming in MQL5 is now available in four languages. In addition to English and Russian, translations into Spanish and Chinese have been released. This expansion allows even more users to explore algorithmic trading in their native language and in a format that suits them best. The book is available online, as well as in PDF and CHM formats.
Authored by experienced algorithmic trader Stanislav Korotky with the support of MetaQuotes, the book "MQL5 Programming for Traders" provides all the essential knowledge needed to become a skilled developer of trading robots, technical indicators, and other applications for the MetaTrader 5 platform.
Whether you're completely new to programming or already have some experience, this book is suitable for all skill levels. Beginners will be introduced to fundamental concepts, the development environment, and the basics of object-oriented programming, while more advanced users will find practical solutions and gain insights into advanced APIs. The book also includes numerous source code examples to help you both learn the language and start building your own applications.
Start learning MQL5 today and step into the world of professional algorithmic trading. The skills you gain will allow you to bring your own trading ideas to life – and potentially turn them into a business by selling applications on the Market or taking Freelance orders.
Read the Book