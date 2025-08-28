Indicators: SuperTrend_Enhanced

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SuperTrend_Enhanced:

The SuperTrend Indicator is a dynamic trend-following tool based on ATR. It plots a colored line above or below price to indicate bullish or bearish conditions. When the price crosses the line, a signal arrow appears. Fully customizable with ATR period, multiplier, arrows, labels, and colors. Suitable for all instruments and timeframes. Ideal for scalping, swing, and intraday trading. Combine it with other indicators for stronger setups.

SuperTrend_Enhanced

Author: Abderrahmane Benali

 

Hello,

I am facing one challenge on Supertrend Indicator as below,

I am using supertrend of 15min but on 1 min chart. Multiple time I have observed the trend(which is shown by indicator) is wrong here. I decided to copare with trading view chart and it was clearly visible. Multiple times on tradingview the supertrend is positive and in our MT5 code it was bearish. I am totally confused why this is happening. if you can help will be really appreciated.

Thanks 

Regards,

Hitesh Daiya

 
I really enjoyed seeing the code. It's a good indicator; in fact, I have it live implemented in an EA. I'd like to see better results, but I'm happy to achieve positive results. Thank you very much,
 
Juan Luis De Frutos Blanco #:
I really enjoyed seeing the code. It's a good indicator; in fact, I have it live implemented in an EA. I'd like to see better results, but I'm happy to achieve positive results. Thank you very much,

your Welcome, Have a nice day.

 
hiteshdaoya #:

Hello,

I am facing one challenge on Supertrend Indicator as below,

I am using supertrend of 15min but on 1 min chart. Multiple time I have observed the trend(which is shown by indicator) is wrong here. I decided to copare with trading view chart and it was clearly visible. Multiple times on tradingview the supertrend is positive and in our MT5 code it was bearish. I am totally confused why this is happening. if you can help will be really appreciated.

Thanks 

Regards,

Hitesh Daiya

I will be happy to help you 

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