Indicators: SuperTrend_Enhanced
Hello,
I am facing one challenge on Supertrend Indicator as below,
I am using supertrend of 15min but on 1 min chart. Multiple time I have observed the trend(which is shown by indicator) is wrong here. I decided to copare with trading view chart and it was clearly visible. Multiple times on tradingview the supertrend is positive and in our MT5 code it was bearish. I am totally confused why this is happening. if you can help will be really appreciated.
Thanks
Regards,
Hitesh Daiya
Hello,
I am facing one challenge on Supertrend Indicator as below,
I am using supertrend of 15min but on 1 min chart. Multiple time I have observed the trend(which is shown by indicator) is wrong here. I decided to copare with trading view chart and it was clearly visible. Multiple times on tradingview the supertrend is positive and in our MT5 code it was bearish. I am totally confused why this is happening. if you can help will be really appreciated.
Thanks
Regards,
Hitesh Daiya
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SuperTrend_Enhanced:
The SuperTrend Indicator is a dynamic trend-following tool based on ATR. It plots a colored line above or below price to indicate bullish or bearish conditions. When the price crosses the line, a signal arrow appears. Fully customizable with ATR period, multiplier, arrows, labels, and colors. Suitable for all instruments and timeframes. Ideal for scalping, swing, and intraday trading. Combine it with other indicators for stronger setups.
Author: Abderrahmane Benali