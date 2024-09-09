Indicator Supertrend on trading view with formular
Middle[i]=(high[i]+low[i])/2; //not correct Middle[i]=(open[i]+close[i])/2; //correct
Files:
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Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Improperly formatted code edited by moderator. Please always use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.
Thank you support for your feedback, my problem has been resolved ( I found a difference in the ATR calculation formula, which is ATR + RMA on TradingView, and the high & low remain correct )
Conor Mcnamara #:
Guys, it is very easy to change one line of code yourselves
#property link "https://www.earnforex.com/metatrader-indicators/supertrend/" #property version "1.03" #property copyright "EarnForex.com - 2019-2023" #property description "This indicator shows the trend using the ATR and an ATR multiplier." #property description " " #property description "WARNING: You use this indicator at your own risk." #property description "The creator of these indicator cannot be held responsible for damage or loss." #property description " " #property description "Find more on www.EarnForex.com" #property icon "\\Files\\EF-Icon-64x64px.ico" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrGreen, clrRed #property indicator_width1 2 double Trend[], TrendColor[], TrendDirection[]; double up[], dn[], trend[]; int ATR_handle; /* TrendDirection buffer contains the trend direction: It is 0 if trending UP (Green) It is 1 if trending DOWN (red) */ enum enum_candle_to_check { Current, Previous }; int AlertVariable; int LastAlertDirection = 2; // Signal that was alerted on previous alert. "2" because "0", "1", and "-1" are taken for signals. input string IndicatorName = "SPRTRND"; // Objects Prefix (used to draw objects) input double ATRMultiplier = 3.0; // ATR Multiplier input int ATRPeriod = 10; // ATR Period input int ATRMaxBars = 1000; // ATR Max Bars input int Shift = 0; // Indicator shift, positive or negative input string Comment = "===================="; // Notification Options input bool EnableNotify = false; // Enable notifications feature input bool SendAlert = false; // Send alert notification input bool SendApp = false; // Send push-notification to mobile input bool SendEmail = false; // Send notification via email input enum_candle_to_check TriggerCandle = Previous; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, IndicatorName); SetIndexBuffer(0, Trend, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1, TrendColor, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); SetIndexBuffer(2, TrendDirection, INDICATOR_DATA); // For iCustom reading (EAs and the like). SetIndexBuffer(3, up, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(4, dn, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(5, trend, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_SHIFT, Shift); PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_SHIFT, Shift); PlotIndexSetDouble(0, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE); PlotIndexSetDouble(1, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE); ArraySetAsSeries(Trend, true); ArraySetAsSeries(TrendColor, true); ArraySetAsSeries(up, true); ArraySetAsSeries(dn, true); ArraySetAsSeries(trend, true); ArraySetAsSeries(TrendDirection, true); ATR_handle = iATR(Symbol(), Period(), ATRPeriod); return INIT_SUCCEEDED; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate (const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime& time[], const double& open[], const double& High[], const double& Low[], const double& Close[], const long& tick_volume[], const long& volume[], const int& spread[]) { ArraySetAsSeries(High, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Low, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Close, true); // int counted_bars = IndicatorCounted(); int counted_bars = 0; if (prev_calculated > 0) counted_bars = prev_calculated - 1; if (counted_bars < 0) return -1; if (counted_bars > 0) counted_bars--; int limit = rates_total - counted_bars; if (limit > ATRMaxBars) { limit = ATRMaxBars; if (rates_total < ATRMaxBars + 2 + ATRPeriod) limit = rates_total - 2 - ATRPeriod; if (limit <= 0) { Print("Need more historical data to calculate Supertrend"); return 0; } } if (limit > rates_total - 2 - ATRPeriod) limit = rates_total- 2 - ATRPeriod; double ATR_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries(ATR_buf, true); CopyBuffer(ATR_handle, 0, 0, limit + 1, ATR_buf); for (int i = limit; i >= 0; i--) { bool flag, flagh; Trend[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; TrendDirection[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; double atr = ATR_buf[i]; double medianPrice = (High[i] + Low[i]) / 2; up[i] = medianPrice + ATRMultiplier * atr; dn[i] = medianPrice - ATRMultiplier * atr; trend[i] = 1; if (Close[i] > up[i + 1]) { trend[i] = 1; } else if (Close[i] < dn[i + 1]) { trend[i] = -1; } else if (trend[i + 1] == 1) { trend[i] = 1; } else if (trend[i + 1] == -1) { trend[i] = -1; } if ((trend[i] < 0) && (trend[i + 1] > 0)) { flag = true; } else { flag = false; } if ((trend[i] > 0) && (trend[i + 1] < 0)) { flagh = true; } else { flagh = false; } if ((trend[i] > 0) && (dn[i] < dn[i + 1])) { dn[i] = dn[i + 1]; } else if ((trend[i] < 0) && (up[i] > up[i + 1])) { up[i] = up[i + 1]; } if (flag) { up[i] = medianPrice + ATRMultiplier * atr; } else if (flagh) { dn[i] = medianPrice - ATRMultiplier * atr; } if (trend[i] == 1) { Trend[i] = dn[i]; } else if (trend[i] == -1) { Trend[i] = up[i]; } if (trend[i] == 1) TrendColor[i] = 0; else if (trend[i] == -1) TrendColor[i] = 1; TrendDirection[i] = TrendColor[i]; } Notify(); return rates_total; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Alert processing. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void Notify() { if (!EnableNotify) return; if ((!SendAlert) && (!SendApp) && (!SendEmail)) return; bool UpTrend = false, DownTrend = false; if (trend[TriggerCandle] == 1) UpTrend = true; else if (trend[TriggerCandle] == -1) DownTrend = true; if (UpTrend) AlertVariable = 1; if (DownTrend) AlertVariable = -1; if ((!UpTrend) && (!DownTrend)) AlertVariable = 0; if (LastAlertDirection == 2) { LastAlertDirection = AlertVariable; // Avoid initial alert when just attaching the indicator to the chart. return; } if (AlertVariable == LastAlertDirection) return; // Avoid alerting about the same signal. LastAlertDirection = AlertVariable; string TrendString = "No trend"; if (UpTrend) TrendString = "Uptrend"; if (DownTrend) TrendString = "Downtrend"; if (SendAlert) { string AlertText = IndicatorName + " - " + Symbol() + " Notification: "; if ((!UpTrend) && (!DownTrend)) AlertText += "The Pair is NOT Trending."; else AlertText += "The Pair is currently in a Trend - " + TrendString + "."; Alert(AlertText); } if (SendEmail) { string EmailSubject = IndicatorName + " " + Symbol() + " Notification"; string EmailBody = AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_COMPANY) + " - " + AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_NAME) + " - " + IntegerToString(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN)) + "\r\n\r\n" + IndicatorName + " Notification for " + Symbol() + "\r\n\r\n"; if ((!UpTrend) && (!DownTrend)) EmailBody += "The Pair is NOT Trending."; else EmailBody += "The Pair is currently in a Trend - " + TrendString + "."; if (!SendMail(EmailSubject, EmailBody)) Print("Error sending email " + IntegerToString(GetLastError()) + "."); } if (SendApp) { string AppText = AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_COMPANY) + " - " + AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_NAME) + " - " + IntegerToString(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN)) + " - " + IndicatorName + " - " + Symbol() + " - "; if ((!UpTrend) && (!DownTrend)) AppText += "The Pair is NOT Trending."; else AppText += "The Pair is currently in a Trend - " + TrendString + "."; if (!SendNotification(AppText)) Print("Error sending notification " + IntegerToString(GetLastError()) + "."); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+i dont know how to correct the ATR formula. he said the ATR is ATR+RMA in tradingview. but to change the atr value in this so it plot similar values like in tradingview.
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Hi everyone.
I am currently using Supertrend on TradingView and a similar indicator in MQL5 with the same formula, but the middle line between the two is different.
Can someone help me verify which formula is correct to display the middle line similar to the indicator on TradingView? Thank you.
Trading view:
Pandas-ta: