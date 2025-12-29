Experts: Eliot Waves

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Eliot Waves:

"Eliot Waves" EA draws 2 Trend Lines with "zigzag" on chart and trades When a Eliot retracement is formed,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Eliot Waves

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 

Dear Aharon, good evening, can you please add an alert, every time the new green or red arrow appears? 

thanks a lot, 
Carlos Marzocchini.

 
Carlos Marzocchini #:

Dear Aharon, good evening, can you please add an alert, every time the new green or red arrow appears? 

thanks a lot, 
Carlos Marzocchini.

Trading with this EA robot is automatic. Adding messages will only interfere with trading. For special requests, please contact Freelance

 

Draws trend lines between ZigZag pivot points to form a channel. Enters BUY when fast MA > slow MA and momentum shows oversold bounce. Enters SELL when fast MA < slow MA and momentum shows overbought reversal. Uses martingale position sizing (lot increases with each open trade). Has multiple overlapping exit systems: fixed SL/TP, break-even move, candle-based trailing, money-target closes, and equity stop protection. Designed for trend-following with aggressive recovery after losses.

Core idea: Trade with the MA trend, enter on momentum pullbacks, scale in if wrong, trail stops if right.

- Claude
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