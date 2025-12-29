Experts: Eliot Waves
Dear Aharon, good evening, can you please add an alert, every time the new green or red arrow appears?
thanks a lot,
Carlos Marzocchini.
Draws trend lines between ZigZag pivot points to form a channel. Enters BUY when fast MA > slow MA and momentum shows oversold bounce. Enters SELL when fast MA < slow MA and momentum shows overbought reversal. Uses martingale position sizing (lot increases with each open trade). Has multiple overlapping exit systems: fixed SL/TP, break-even move, candle-based trailing, money-target closes, and equity stop protection. Designed for trend-following with aggressive recovery after losses.
Core idea: Trade with the MA trend, enter on momentum pullbacks, scale in if wrong, trail stops if right.- Claude
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Eliot Waves:
"Eliot Waves" EA draws 2 Trend Lines with "zigzag" on chart and trades When a Eliot retracement is formed,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik