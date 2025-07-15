[Issue] USDJPY missing history data from 2010 to before 2025.
You can load the history data to MT5 from the broker's server:
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If it does not help so you can ask your broker for support (or change the broker if case this issue is very critical for you for example). Because the data is related to the brokers only.
You can load the history data to MT5 from the broker's server:
-------------------
If it does not help so you can ask your broker for support (or change the broker if case this issue is very critical for you for example). Because the data is related to the brokers only.
I can see data when hit request button, how to use this data in backtest window. Backtest window still showing error missing data of USDJPY. May this broker's issue.
Thank for your help.
I can see data when hit request button, how to use this data in backtest window. Backtest window still showing error missing data of USDJPY. May this broker's issue.
Thank for your help.
And refresh the chart to transfer the data from datacenter to the chart for backtesting.
Use "every tick based on real tick" mode for backtesting (because it is data from your broker in case of this mode) ...
And refresh the chart to transfer the data from datacenter to the chart for backtesting.
Yes, I use "every tick based on real tick" but still issue. I have double check data when load from broker, still missing data from 2010 to before 2025. I'll try to contact broker later.
Thank you!
Yes, I use "every tick based on real tick" but still issue. I have double check data when load from broker, still missing data from 2010 to before 2025. I'll try to contact broker later.
Thank you!
If it does not help so change the broker - because the data quolity is one of the main criteria for the selection of the broker for trading.
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Hi all,
In this week, when I running backtest in Meta Trader 5. I notice the history data of USDJPY missing form 2010 to before 2025.
Anyone same issue with me.
Thanks!