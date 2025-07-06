Trade, journal, experts missing from terminal
I use this method for MT5 but you can try for MT4 for example -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25
I had similar problem and solve it this way :
- Terminal started.
- File menu->Open Data Folder
- Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
- Close the MT5 terminal.
- Delete the file Terminal.ini
- Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).
And if you are on Mac computer (I do not have Mac PC sorry) so the Data Folder can be found on the following way:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5 Build 4120 MacOS M1-Data Folder Copy Paste Issue
Julia Lopez, 2023.12.31 19:22
The MQL5 data folder on macOS is typically located in the "Library" folder, which is hidden by default. To access it, follow these steps:
1. Open the "Finder."
2. In the menu bar, click on "Go."
3. Press and hold the "Option" key to reveal the "Library" option, then click on it.
4. Navigate to "Application Support" > "MetaQuotes" > "Terminal" > "Common" > "Files."
This is where you should find the MQL5 data folder.
Ctrl + T
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Anyone know how to retrieve trade, journal, experts etc from the bottom of the terminal.
It seems to have vanished and done all the standard things of turning off and restarting.
Any help would be much appreciated.