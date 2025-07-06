Error 4002 in backesting: cannot load custom indicator '::Indicators\TDI.ex5' [4002]

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Hi.
I have my robot, which I compiled without any problems. As well as the custom TDI (Trader Dynamic Index) indicator, which works fine.

When the person who wrote the code sent me the .ex5 file, it worked fine. But once he provided me the .mq5 file, which I converted to .ex5 (because I needed to add other buy and sell conditions), the following errors appear:

- cannot load custom indicator '::Indicators\TDI.ex5' [4002]
- indicator create error in 'Conversion.mq5' (1,1)
- OnInit critical error
- Tester stopped because OnInit failed

Yet I didn't change anything in his code other than adding buy and sell conditions. He doesn't know what to do because it works for him.

Please help me.


int OnInit()
  {
...

   TDI_Handle_TF_1 = iCustom(Symbol(), TF_1, "::Indicators\\TDI.ex5", "", RSI_Period, RSI_Price, Volatility_Band, StdDev, RSI_Price_Line, RSI_Price_Type, Trade_Signal_Line, Trade_Signal_Type, UpperTimeframe, "", false, false, false, false, false, false);
   TDI_Handle_TF_2 = iCustom(Symbol(), TF_2, "::Indicators\\TDI.ex5", "", RSI_Period, RSI_Price, Volatility_Band, StdDev, RSI_Price_Line, RSI_Price_Type, Trade_Signal_Line, Trade_Signal_Type, UpperTimeframe, "", false, false, false, false, false, false);
   TDI_Handle_TF_3 = iCustom(Symbol(), TF_3, "::Indicators\\TDI.ex5", "", RSI_Period, RSI_Price, Volatility_Band, StdDev, RSI_Price_Line, RSI_Price_Type, Trade_Signal_Line, Trade_Signal_Type, UpperTimeframe, "", false, false, false, false, false, false);
   TDI_Handle_TF_4 = iCustom(Symbol(), TF_4, "::Indicators\\TDI.ex5", "", RSI_Period, RSI_Price, Volatility_Band, StdDev, RSI_Price_Line, RSI_Price_Type, Trade_Signal_Line, Trade_Signal_Type, UpperTimeframe, "", false, false, false, false, false, false);
   TDI_Handle_TF_Dashboard = iCustom(Symbol(), TF_Dashboard_Only, "::Indicators\\TDI.ex5", "", RSI_Period, RSI_Price, Volatility_Band, StdDev, RSI_Price_Line, RSI_Price_Type, Trade_Signal_Line, Trade_Signal_Type, UpperTimeframe, "", false, false, false, false, false, false);
  
 Comment("");    // clear the chart
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }  
 
24042018:
Hi.
I have my robot, which I compiled without any problems. As well as the custom TDI (Trader Dynamic Index) indicator, which works fine.

When the person who wrote the code sent me the .ex5 file, it worked fine. But once he provided me the .mq5 file, which I converted to .ex5 (because I needed to add other buy and sell conditions), the following errors appear:

- cannot load custom indicator '::Indicators\TDI.ex5' [4002]
- indicator create error in 'Conversion.mq5' (1,1)
- OnInit critical error
- Tester stopped because OnInit failed

Yet I didn't change anything in his code other than adding buy and sell conditions. He doesn't know what to do because it works for him.

Please help me

Firstly, does the compiled indicator work on a chart?

Did you use the #resource directive to embed the indicator - other than that, its likely related to the indicator parameters in iCustom() - something missing perhaps, it can be very fussy.

 
ceejay1962 #:

Firstly, does the compiled indicator work on a chart?

Did you use the #resource directive to embed the indicator - other than that, its likely related to the indicator parameters in iCustom() - something missing perhaps, it can be very fussy.

Yes the indicator was compiled and works on a chart

Yes I use #resource directive. 

#property copyright ""
#property link      ""
#property version   "1.0"
#property strict


#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\OrderInfo.mqh>
#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>
#include <stdlib.mqh>


#resource "\\Indicators\\TDI.ex5"
 
24042018 #:

Yes the indicator was compiled and works on a chart

Yes I use #resource directive. 

Then it is likely related to the paramaters of the iCustom() calls - I suggest that you comment out all but the first iCustom() call - easier to find where the problem is. 

Could you post the set file, or a screenshot of it?

 
ceejay1962 #:

Then it is likely related to the paramaters of the iCustom() calls - I suggest that you comment out all but the first iCustom() call - easier to find where the problem is. 

Could you post the set file, or a screenshot of it?

Like that ? I did it but the same result 

int OnInit()
  {
...

   TDI_Handle_TF_1 = iCustom(Symbol(), TF_1, "::Indicators\\TDI.ex5", "", RSI_Period, RSI_Price, Volatility_Band, StdDev, RSI_Price_Line, RSI_Price_Type, Trade_Signal_Line, Trade_Signal_Type, UpperTimeframe, "", false, false, false, false, false, false); 
     
   TDI_Handle_TF_2 = iCustom(Symbol(), TF_2, "::Indicators\\TDI.ex5", "", RSI_Period, RSI_Price, Volatility_Band, StdDev, RSI_Price_Line, RSI_Price_Type, Trade_Signal_Line, Trade_Signal_Type, UpperTimeframe, "", false, false, false, false, false, false);
   if(TDI_Handle_TF_2==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("Expert: iCustom call: Error code_TDI_Handle_TF_2=",GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     } 
     
   TDI_Handle_TF_3 = iCustom(Symbol(), TF_3, "::Indicators\\TDI.ex5", "", RSI_Period, RSI_Price, Volatility_Band, StdDev, RSI_Price_Line, RSI_Price_Type, Trade_Signal_Line, Trade_Signal_Type, UpperTimeframe, "", false, false, false, false, false, false);
   if(TDI_Handle_TF_3==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("Expert: iCustom call: Error code_TDI_Handle_TF_3=",GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     } 
      
   TDI_Handle_TF_4 = iCustom(Symbol(), TF_4, "::Indicators\\TDI.ex5", "", RSI_Period, RSI_Price, Volatility_Band, StdDev, RSI_Price_Line, RSI_Price_Type, Trade_Signal_Line, Trade_Signal_Type, UpperTimeframe, "", false, false, false, false, false, false);
   if(TDI_Handle_TF_4==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("Expert: iCustom call: Error code_TDI_Handle_TF_4=",GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
        
   TDI_Handle_TF_Dashboard = iCustom(Symbol(), TF_Dashboard_Only, "::Indicators\\TDI.ex5", "", RSI_Period, RSI_Price, Volatility_Band, StdDev, RSI_Price_Line, RSI_Price_Type, Trade_Signal_Line, Trade_Signal_Type, UpperTimeframe, "", false, false, false, false, false, false);
  if(TDI_Handle_TF_Dashboard==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("Expert: iCustom call: Error code_TDI_Handle_TF_Dashboard=",GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }    
   // OnTick();

   Comment("");    // clear the chart
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
 
24042018 #:

Like that ? I did it but the same result 

No, like that :

TDI_Handle_TF_1 = iCustom(Symbol(), TF_1, "::Indicators\\TDI.ex5";

POST the indicator OR a SET file showing the parameters if you need useful help !

 
24042018Hi. I have my robot, which I compiled without any problems. As well as the custom TDI (Trader Dynamic Index) indicator, which works fine. When the person who wrote the code sent me the .ex5 file, it worked fine. But once he provided me the .mq5 file, which I converted to .ex5 (because I needed to add other buy and sell conditions), the following errors appear: - cannot load custom indicator '::Indicators\TDI.ex5' [4002] - indicator create error in 'Conversion.mq5' (1,1) - OnInit critical error - Tester stopped because OnInit failed  Yet I didn't change anything in his code other than adding buy and sell conditions. He doesn't know what to do because it works for him. Please help me.

Error 4002 refers to incorrect parameter information. Speculating: it is possible that the indicator has parameter groups (input group) and you are not considering them.

 
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira #:
Error 4002 refers to incorrect parameter information. Speculating: it is possible that the indicator has parameter groups (input group) and you are not considering them.

I would like to point out again that the .ex5 file of the robot that my colleague sent works with the same indicator and settings.

The problem occurs when I compile the .mq5 file after adding the additional buy and sell conditions.

Then the resulting .ex5 file refuses to work and displays the backtest errors I mentioned above.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

No, like that :

POST the indicator OR a SET file showing the parameters if you need useful help !

I tried this method for all timeframe TF_1 to TF_Dashboard. The errors no longer appear, but the bot only takes about 10% of the positions as its MT4 version on the same pair with the same trade entry conditions.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

No, like that :

POST the indicator OR a SET file showing the parameters if you need useful help !

This is the indicator (trader dynamic index) script. Wasn't be able to upload the mq5 or the txt file 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Based on TradersDynamicIndex.mq4 by Dean Malone                                  |
//|                                          TradersDynamicIndex.mq5 |
//|                             Copyright © 2015-2018, EarnForex.com |
//|                                       https://www.earnforex.com/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2015-2018, www.EarnForex.com"
#property link      "https://www.earnforex.com/metatrader-indicators/Traders-Dynamic-Index/"
#property version   "1.02"

#property description "Shows trend direction, strength, and volatility."
#property description "Green line  - RSI Price line."
#property description "Red line    - Trade Signal line."
#property description "Blue lines  - Volatility Band."
#property description "Yellow line - Market Base line."

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 6
#property indicator_plots   5
#property indicator_level2 50
#property indicator_levelcolor clrRed
#property indicator_levelstyle STYLE_DOT
#property indicator_levelwidth 1
#property indicator_color1 clrWhite
#property indicator_label1 "VB High"
#property indicator_type1  DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_width1 2
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_color2 clrWhite
#property indicator_label2 "Market Base Line"
#property indicator_type2  DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_width2 2
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_color3 clrWhite
#property indicator_label3 "VB Low"
#property indicator_type3  DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_width3 2
#property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_color4 clrMediumSeaGreen
#property indicator_label4 "RSI Price Line"
#property indicator_type4  DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_width4 2
#property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_color5 clrRed
#property indicator_label5 "Trade Signal Line"
#property indicator_type5  DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_width5 1
#property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID

input int RSI_Period = 21; // RSI_Period: 8-25
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE RSI_Price = PRICE_CLOSE;
input int Volatility_Band = 34; // Volatility_Band: 20-40
input double StdDev = 1.6185; // Standard Deviations: 1-3
input int RSI_Price_Line = 4;      
input ENUM_MA_METHOD RSI_Price_Type = MODE_SMA;
input int Trade_Signal_Line = 7;   
input ENUM_MA_METHOD Trade_Signal_Type = MODE_SMA;
input bool UseAlerts = false;

double RSIBuf[], UpZone[], MdZone[], DnZone[], MaBuf[], MbBuf[];

int MaxPeriod = 0;

int AlertPlayedonBar = 0;

int RSI_handle;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
{
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, "TDI(" + IntegerToString(RSI_Period) + "," + IntegerToString(Volatility_Band) + "," + IntegerToString(RSI_Price_Line) + "," + IntegerToString(Trade_Signal_Line) +  ")");

   SetIndexBuffer(0, UpZone, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1, MdZone, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2, DnZone, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3, MaBuf, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(4, MbBuf, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(5, RSIBuf, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   
   ArraySetAsSeries(UpZone, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MdZone, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(DnZone, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MaBuf, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MbBuf, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(RSIBuf, true);
   
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(2, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(3, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(4, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0);

   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, Digits());
   
        RSI_handle = iRSI(Symbol(), Period(), RSI_Period, RSI_Price);

   MaxPeriod = Volatility_Band + RSI_Period;

   PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MaxPeriod);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MaxPeriod);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MaxPeriod);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(3, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MaxPeriod + RSI_Price_Line);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(4, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MaxPeriod + Trade_Signal_Line);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Traders Dynamic Index                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double& price[]
)
{
   double MA, RSI[];
   ArrayResize(RSI, Volatility_Band);

   int i;
   int counted_bars = prev_calculated;

   // Too few bars to work with.
   if (rates_total < MaxPeriod) return(0);

   i = rates_total - counted_bars;
   if (i > rates_total - MaxPeriod - 1) i = rates_total - MaxPeriod - 1;
 
        int RSI_bars = CopyBuffer(RSI_handle, 0, 0, rates_total, RSIBuf);
        if (RSI_bars == -1) return(0);
        
        // Calculate BB on RSI.
   while (i >= 0) 
   {
      MA = 0;
      for (int x = i; x < i + Volatility_Band; x++)
      {
         RSI[x - i] = RSIBuf[x];
         MA += RSIBuf[x] / Volatility_Band;
      }
      double SD = StdDev * StDev(RSI, Volatility_Band);
      UpZone[i] = MA + SD;
      DnZone[i] = MA - SD;
      MdZone[i] = (UpZone[i] + DnZone[i]) / 2;
   
        i--;
   }

   i = rates_total - counted_bars;
   if (i > rates_total - MaxPeriod - 1) i = rates_total - MaxPeriod - 1;
 
   // Calculate MAs of RSI.
   while (i >= 0)
   {
      MaBuf[i] = iMAOnArray(RSIBuf, 0, RSI_Price_Line, 0, RSI_Price_Type, i);
      MbBuf[i] = iMAOnArray(RSIBuf, 0, Trade_Signal_Line, 0, Trade_Signal_Type, i);
        
        i--;
   }
   
   if ((MbBuf[0] > MdZone[0]) && (MbBuf[1] <= MdZone[1]) && (UseAlerts == true) && (AlertPlayedonBar != 0)) 
   {
      Alert("Bullish cross");
      PlaySound("alert.wav");
      AlertPlayedonBar = rates_total;
   }
   if ((MbBuf[0] < MdZone[0]) && (MbBuf[1] >= MdZone[1]) && (UseAlerts == true) && (AlertPlayedonBar != 0))
   {
      Alert("Bearish cross");
      PlaySound("alert.wav");
      AlertPlayedonBar = rates_total;
   }
   return(rates_total);
}

// Standard Deviation function.
double StDev(double& Data[], int Per)
{
        return(MathSqrt(Variance(Data, Per)));
}

// Math Variance function.
double Variance(double& Data[], int Per)
{
        double sum = 0, ssum = 0;
        for (int i = 0; i < Per; i++)
        {
                sum += Data[i];
                ssum += MathPow(Data[i], 2);
        }
        return((ssum * Per - sum * sum) / (Per * (Per - 1)));
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Based on http://www.mql5.com/en/articles/81&nbsp;                     |
//| Simplified SMA calculation.                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double iMAOnArray(double &Array[], int total, int iMAPeriod, int ma_shift, ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, int Shift)
{
        double buf[];
        if ((total > 0) && (total <= iMAPeriod)) return(0);
        if (total == 0) total = ArraySize(Array);
        if (ArrayResize(buf, total) < 0) return(0);
        
        switch(ma_method)
        {
                // Simplified SMA. No longer works with ma_shift parameter.
                case MODE_SMA:
                {
                        double sum = 0;
                        for (int i = Shift; i < Shift + iMAPeriod; i++)
                                sum += Array[i] / iMAPeriod;
                        return(sum);
                }
                case MODE_EMA:
                {
                        double pr = 2.0 / (iMAPeriod + 1);
                        int pos = total - 2;
                        while (pos >= 0)
                        {
                                if (pos == total - 2) buf[pos + 1] = Array[pos + 1];
                                buf[pos] = Array[pos] * pr + buf[pos + 1] * (1 - pr);
                                pos--;
                        }
                        return(buf[Shift + ma_shift]);
                }
                case MODE_SMMA:
                {
                        double sum = 0;
                        int i, k, pos;
                        pos = total - iMAPeriod;
                        while (pos >= 0)
                        {
                                if (pos == total - iMAPeriod)
                                {
                                        for (i = 0, k = pos; i < iMAPeriod; i++, k++)
                                        {
                                                sum += Array[k];
                                                buf[k] = 0;
                                        }
                                }
                                else sum = buf[pos + 1] * (iMAPeriod - 1) + Array[pos];
                                buf[pos] = sum / iMAPeriod;
                                pos--;
                        }
                        return(buf[Shift + ma_shift]);
                }
                case MODE_LWMA:
                {
                        double sum = 0.0, lsum = 0.0;
                        double price;
                        int i, weight = 0, pos = total - 1;
                        for (i = 1; i <= iMAPeriod; i++, pos--)
                        {
                                price = Array[pos];
                                sum += price * i;
                                lsum += price;
                                weight += i;
                        }
                        pos++;
                        i = pos + iMAPeriod;
                        while (pos >= 0)
                        {
                                buf[pos] = sum / weight;
                                if (pos == 0) break;
                                pos--;
                                i--;
                                price = Array[pos];
                                sum = sum - lsum + price * iMAPeriod;
                                lsum -= Array[i];
                                lsum += price;
                        }
                        return(buf[Shift + ma_shift]);
                }
                default: return(0);
        }
        return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
24042018 #This is the indicator (trader dynamic index) script. Wasn't be able to upload the mq5 or the txt file 

See the documentation for the iCustom() function:

int  iCustom(
   string           symbol,     // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  period,     // period
   string           name        // folder/custom_indicator_name
   ...                          // list of indicator input parameters
   );

Now look at the input parameters of your indicator:

input int RSI_Period = 21; // RSI_Period: 8-25
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE RSI_Price = PRICE_CLOSE;
input int Volatility_Band = 34; // Volatility_Band: 20-40
input double StdDev = 1.6185; // Standard Deviations: 1-3
input int RSI_Price_Line = 4;
input ENUM_MA_METHOD RSI_Price_Type = MODE_SMA;
input int Trade_Signal_Line = 7;
input ENUM_MA_METHOD Trade_Signal_Type = MODE_SMA;
input bool UseAlerts = false;

Your indicator call should look something like this (total of 9 parameters):

int  iCustom(
   string             symbol,             // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES    period,             // period
   string             name,               // folder/custom_indicator_name
   int                RSI_Period,         // RSI_Period: 8-25
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE RSI_Price,
   int                Volatility_Band,    // Volatility_Band: 20-40
   double             StdDev,             // Standard Deviations: 1-3
   int                RSI_Price_Line,
   ENUM_MA_METHOD     RSI_Price_Type,
   int                Trade_Signal_Line,
   ENUM_MA_METHOD     Trade_Signal_Type,
   bool               UseAlerts
   );

But you are passing an excessive amount of parameters... You need to fix it.

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