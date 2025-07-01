CharArrayToString(buffer, 0, -1, 1200); does not copy unicoded std::wstring myString from C++ DLL into MT5 string properly
The documentation states "till terminal 0" CharArrayToString - Conversion Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Try ShortArrayToString - Conversion Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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The uchar buffer array contents in MT5 is shown below:
Message from DLL (len=19) in C++ reads:
std::wstring myString = L"Hello from C++ DLL!\0\0";
The uchar array contents is correct for the Unicoded text with '0' as part of each UTF-16 character.
But MQL5 code
MQL5 converts the incoming uchar buffer filled by the DLL to the following receivedString: "" (length: 0).
Apparently, CharArrayToString() is not using the UTF-16 (1200) code page properly.
What is happening? How do I convert incoming Unicoded sting from C++ DLL in uchar array to a MT% string variable properly?