Startegy tester fails in portable mode after upgrade
If I were in your place, I’d try moving the terminal folder to a location outside of "Program Files", something like C:\MT5_Portable, and then run it with /portable, making sure it has write permissions. I’d also try running it as administrator, just in case.
Sometimes after an update, especially if it's been a while since the last one, certain paths or permissions don’t get configured properly, and doing a clean setup in portable mode usually avoids a lot of those issues.
If I were in your place, I’d try moving the terminal folder to a location outside of "Program Files", something like C:\MT5_Portable, and then run it with /portable, making sure it has write permissions. I’d also try running it as administrator, just in case.
Sometimes after an update, especially if it's been a while since the last one, certain paths or permissions don’t get configured properly, and doing a clean setup in portable mode usually avoids a lot of those issues.
Moving it out of Program Files worked.
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Hello.
I've just updated my MT5 to 5.00 build 5120.
I'm running it with /portable
When I start strategy tester I get this error (on every symbol, every date range, local agents, remote agents, whatever)
When I run without /portable it works fine.
It doesn't even create the Tester or Agent-127.0.0.1-3000 folder on it's own...
And I haven't had this problem before the update. I haven't updated since March so it's not necessarily a problem with the most recent update