Exclusive USDJPY EA doesnt pass autovalidation
Your EA needs to work on any symbol without error.
Read the Market rules please !
Devie Arevalo Montemayor #:
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
MetaQuotes, 2016.08.01 09:30Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
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I've been trying to fix days for 2 days straight. i am not sure what is going . the EA rejects all symbols except USDJPY and it's broker variant with suffixes.. why is the autovalidation check for EURUSD.. of course it will not pass!!!
how do I fix this?