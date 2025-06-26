Exclusive USDJPY EA doesnt pass autovalidation

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I've been trying to fix days for 2 days straight. i am not sure what is going . the EA rejects all symbols except USDJPY and it's broker variant with suffixes.. why is the autovalidation check for EURUSD.. of course it will not pass!!!

how do I fix this?


USDJPY (US Dollar vs Yen): Live Forex Charts
USDJPY (US Dollar vs Yen): Live Forex Charts
  • 2025.06.25
  • www.mql5.com
USDJPY exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 144.664 and at a high of 145.255
 

Your EA needs to work on any symbol without error.

Read the Market rules please !

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Your EA needs to work on any symbol without error.

Read the Market rules please !

Hi Alain, thanks for the reply. It was originally a multi symbol EA but I was getting this error? Can you help please?



 
Devie Arevalo Montemayor #:

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