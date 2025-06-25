Meta Trader is adding up trades
Seems, your trading accout is netting account:
MetaTrader 5 Help → Trading Operations → Basic Principles → Netting System
With this system, you can have only one common position for a symbol at the same time:
- If there is an open position for a symbol, executing a deal in the same direction increases the volume of this position.
- If a deal is executed in the opposite direction, the volume of the existing position can be decreased, the position can be closed (when the deal volume is equal to the position volume) or reversed (if the volume of the opposite deal is greater than the current position).
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Sergey Golubev #:
Seems, your trading accout is netting account:
MetaTrader 5 Help → Trading Operations → Basic Principles → Netting System
With this system, you can have only one common position for a symbol at the same time:
- If there is an open position for a symbol, executing a deal in the same direction increases the volume of this position.
- If a deal is executed in the opposite direction, the volume of the existing position can be decreased, the position can be closed (when the deal volume is equal to the position volume) or reversed (if the volume of the opposite deal is greater than the current position).
Thank you! I was using the hedging system but I don´t know how it changed to the netting system do you know a way how to change it back?
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Since today I am trading one position and instead of making a single position is adding up to the old position. For example I purchase 0.02 of UT100u5 and later I made another trade of 0.02 instead of having 2 positions the MT5 started to add up and now I have 0.04 and with an average price.
This is new and never happened before. Does anybody now if this is a glitch or a change of setting? I have been using the platform for more than 2 years and is the first time I see this happening. Below an example.
First Trade: Purchase 0.04 USOILu5
Second trade is done: Purchase 0.04 USOIL u5 and it adds up and make an average of the price.