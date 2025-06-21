MQL5 Documentation ChatGPT and Strategy Tester Agent

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Is it allowed to upload the MQL5 documentation PDF to ChatGPT to write code and ask questions?

Also I clicked on Strategy Tester Agent in the Metatrader 5 desktop app on Windows and I want to make sure that I didn‘t add my computer to the MQL5 cloud so that it can be used to test strategies by other users on accident. How can I do that?
 
SavelyPikante :

Yes, you can use public MQL5 documentation with ChatGPT to write code or ask questions. However, be careful: code generated by AI often contains bugs.

Your PC will only join the MQL5 Cloud if you manually installed the MetaTester Agent and linked it to your MQL5 account. If you didn’t do that, you're not sharing your computer.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems, and simulation of trading strategies.

Reflection: Is it worth using EA generators or ChatGPT for coding?

Miguel Angel Vico Alba , 2025.03.16 23:42

If you're using tools like ChatGPT, fxDreema, EA Builder, Strategy Quant, ForexEAdvisor, Molanis, among many others, you probably think you're saving time.

The reality is that you will end up spending much more time trying to fix bugs than if you had learned MQL4/5 from the beginning.

The problem is that these generators create code without really understanding the logic behind it.

The result is a code full of errors:

  • Mix of MT4 and MT5 (MQL4/5).
  • Multiple OnCalculate/OnTick functions. Even OnInit! Hello? 😅
  • Badly initialized buffers.
  • Calls to non-existent functions.
  • Incorrect use of identifiers and values.
  • Digit mismatch.
  • Compilation errors , and so on ad infinitum.

In many cases, they don't even check return codes or handle errors properly.

If you haven't learned MQL4/5, there's no common language for communication. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it.

If you really want a functional and error-free EA, learn MQL4/5 and do it right from the start .

Final Recommendation : Since MT4 (MQL4) is obsolete and is currently being phased out (it has already served its purpose), I highly recommend you focus on MQL5 (MT5) , which is the future and offers many more advantages and functionalities.
    *Translated automatically from Spanish forum.
     
    SavelyPikante:
    Also I clicked on Strategy Tester Agent in the Metatrader 5 desktop app on Windows and I want to make sure that I didn‘t add my computer to the MQL5 cloud so that it can be used to test strategies by other users on accident. How can I do that?

    If the checkbox for selling computing power isn't ticked on, your computer hasn't been added to the MQL5 cloud computing network.  You would also need to input your MQL5 account name in the box below.  Shouldn't happen by accident, but you can certainly double-check:


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