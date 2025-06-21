MQL5 Documentation ChatGPT and Strategy Tester Agent
- Cloud Agents: must I need to keep META5 running?
- The MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester agent software is using More Giving money LESS
- MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester!
Yes, you can use public MQL5 documentation with ChatGPT to write code or ask questions. However, be careful: code generated by AI often contains bugs.
Your PC will only join the MQL5 Cloud if you manually installed the MetaTester Agent and linked it to your MQL5 account. If you didn’t do that, you're not sharing your computer.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems, and simulation of trading strategies.
Reflection: Is it worth using EA generators or ChatGPT for coding?
Miguel Angel Vico Alba , 2025.03.16 23:42
If you're using tools like ChatGPT, fxDreema, EA Builder, Strategy Quant, ForexEAdvisor, Molanis, among many others, you probably think you're saving time.
The reality is that you will end up spending much more time trying to fix bugs than if you had learned MQL4/5 from the beginning.
The problem is that these generators create code without really understanding the logic behind it.
The result is a code full of errors:
- Mix of MT4 and MT5 (MQL4/5).
- Multiple OnCalculate/OnTick functions. Even OnInit! Hello? 😅
- Badly initialized buffers.
- Calls to non-existent functions.
- Incorrect use of identifiers and values.
- Digit mismatch.
- Compilation errors , and so on ad infinitum.
In many cases, they don't even check return codes or handle errors properly.
If you haven't learned MQL4/5, there's no common language for communication. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it.
If you really want a functional and error-free EA, learn MQL4/5 and do it right from the start .
- MQL5 Reference Manual : The MQL5 Bible.
- Algotrading Guide : Currently in English (possibly translated in the future).
- Articles Section : Here you can find all kinds of information for all levels of programming, from beginner's manuals to more advanced resources.
- CodeBase Section : Here you will find thousands of free code examples.
If the checkbox for selling computing power isn't ticked on, your computer hasn't been added to the MQL5 cloud computing network. You would also need to input your MQL5 account name in the box below. Shouldn't happen by accident, but you can certainly double-check:
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