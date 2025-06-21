Moving Average
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Hello
I am new to Forex so maybe asking silly question, but I have to ask.
This is my settings for MA, with shift -50, but the thing is i want MA to do the same lines,same logic but without shift settings to -50. Is there any kind of similar indicator to draw the same or if not same, but close to my MA settings with -50 shift, but without shift setting. I like how MA with my settings draws but the shift setting is killing me. I want indicator to draw something close to MA settings but live, not with shift settings