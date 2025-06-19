POSITION_COMMISION at MQL5 ,,
previously this message was not there, but when I recompile, a message like this appears, is this new?..
you have to go through the deals of the position , and collect fees and commisions from the deals of that position.
This is not new - there are quite old discussions about this difference, in particular, between MQL4 and MQL5:
This is not new - there are quite old discussions about this difference, in particular, between MQL4 and MQL5:
thanks , so A position never have commission, only deals have, but the problem is , "Deals" just in history , but if i wanna close position when my profit is $10 with calculation Profit + Swap + Commision from Activate Position , how can program get Value Commision from History order ?..
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thanks , so A position never have commission, only deals have, but the problem is , "Deals" just in history , but if i wanna close position when my profit is $10 with calculation Profit + Swap + Commision from Activate Position , how can program get Value Commision from History order ?..
try this , although i have not tested it for commisions that come after the closure and i bet it does not include the calculation,
but try it nontheless and let us know if it includes commisions
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previously this message was not there, but when I recompile, a message like this appears, is this new?..