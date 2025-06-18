MT5 feature suggestions (clock + countdown to bar close)

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Windows MT5 platform should have a built-in Countdown to Bar Close just like the iOS mobile app. This would be much better than having to use an indicator which decreases overall chart performance (more memory usage) during high volatility period.

Another feature I think would be great is to implement a built-in clock with two time.
One for computer/device that you're using, second for the server time.
This could be placed top right corner just below MQL5 community/Achievements button



 
doeboy403:

Windows MT5 platform should have a built-in Countdown to Bar Close just like the iOS mobile app. This would be much better than having to use an indicator which decreases overall chart performance (more memory usage) during high volatility period.

Another feature I think would be great is to implement a built-in clock with two time.
One for computer/device that you're using, second for the server time.
This could be placed top right corner just below MQL5 community/Achievements button



Thank you for your suggestion.

NOTE-1: this forum is intended for user discussions, troubleshooting and sharing knowledge on trading and markets, rather than as a direct channel for development requests to MetaQuotes.

NOTE-2: the suggestions are posted in the official thread about builds, for example: https://www.mql5.com/ en/forum/478179 

New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4755: General improvements - Metatrader 5 platform update fixes an error in triple swaps in the strategy tester.
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4755: General improvements - Metatrader 5 platform update fixes an error in triple swaps in the strategy tester.
  • 2024.12.13
  • MetaQuotes
  • www.mql5.com
This update fixes an error in the calculation of triple swaps in the strategy tester , which occurred under certain combinations of testing conditions. Metatrader 5 with metaeditor is no longer open after update
 
doeboy403Windows MT5 platform should have a built-in Countdown to Bar Close
Doesn't need one. Just code an indicator
          Indicators: Zero Lag Timer - Indices - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum #8 (2017)
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