MT5 feature suggestions (clock + countdown to bar close)
Windows MT5 platform should have a built-in Countdown to Bar Close just like the iOS mobile app. This would be much better than having to use an indicator which decreases overall chart performance (more memory usage) during high volatility period.
Another feature I think would be great is to implement a built-in clock with two time.
One for computer/device that you're using, second for the server time.
This could be placed top right corner just below MQL5 community/Achievements button
Thank you for your suggestion.
NOTE-1: this forum is intended for user discussions, troubleshooting and sharing knowledge on trading and markets, rather than as a direct channel for development requests to MetaQuotes.
NOTE-2: the suggestions are posted in the official thread about builds, for example: https://www.mql5.com/ en/forum/478179
- 2024.12.13
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Windows MT5 platform should have a built-in Countdown to Bar Close just like the iOS mobile app. This would be much better than having to use an indicator which decreases overall chart performance (more memory usage) during high volatility period.
Another feature I think would be great is to implement a built-in clock with two time.
One for computer/device that you're using, second for the server time.
This could be placed top right corner just below MQL5 community/Achievements button