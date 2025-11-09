Indicators: Candle Counter

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Candle Counter:

Candle counter is a powerful and versatile tool designed to help traders visualise and analyse the sequence of bars on their charts. This indicator automatically numbers each candle on the chart based on user-defined preferences, making it easy to follow specific candles, identify patterns and implement precise trading strategies.

Candle Counter

Author: Gustavo Franthesco Kerntopf

 
The truth is that I'm intrigued by the usefulness of this indicator.
 
Juan Luis De Frutos Blanco #:
The truth is that I'm intrigued by the usefulness of this indicator.
Thank you, I think the difference this indicator makes is precisely its simplicity. It's designed to help you monitor candles in a straightforward way. Although it's not a complex indicator, it does offer an efficient way to keep track of the number of candles. This can be especially useful for traders who prefer a more minimalist approach or who want to complement their strategies with easy-to-interpret tools. Sometimes simplicity is the greatest asset!
 
How come the download isn't what's shown in the picture, can you re-post the original indicator, the
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