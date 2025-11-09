Indicators: Candle Counter
The truth is that I'm intrigued by the usefulness of this indicator.
Juan Luis De Frutos Blanco #:Thank you, I think the difference this indicator makes is precisely its simplicity. It's designed to help you monitor candles in a straightforward way. Although it's not a complex indicator, it does offer an efficient way to keep track of the number of candles. This can be especially useful for traders who prefer a more minimalist approach or who want to complement their strategies with easy-to-interpret tools. Sometimes simplicity is the greatest asset!
The truth is that I'm intrigued by the usefulness of this indicator.
The truth is that I'm intrigued by the usefulness of this indicator.
How come the download isn't what's shown in the picture, can you re-post the original indicator, the
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Candle Counter:
Candle counter is a powerful and versatile tool designed to help traders visualise and analyse the sequence of bars on their charts. This indicator automatically numbers each candle on the chart based on user-defined preferences, making it easy to follow specific candles, identify patterns and implement precise trading strategies.
Author: Gustavo Franthesco Kerntopf