Indicators: Divergence Awesome Ocilator
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Divergence Awesome Ocilator:
This MQL5 custom indicator detects divergences between price action and the Awesome Oscillator (AO), signalling potential market reversals or continuations. It plots buy/sell arrows on the chart, displays the AO as a histogram, and draws trendlines to highlight divergences.
Author: Francisco Gomes Da Silva