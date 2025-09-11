Indicators: Divergence Awesome Ocilator

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Divergence Awesome Ocilator:

This MQL5 custom indicator detects divergences between price action and the Awesome Oscillator (AO), signalling potential market reversals or continuations. It plots buy/sell arrows on the chart, displays the AO as a histogram, and draws trendlines to highlight divergences.

Divergence Awesome Ocilator

Author: Francisco Gomes Da Silva

 
Hello, thanks for providing the indicator, how to set double line MACD and divergence in one MACD window
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