New Version of MetaTrader 5 for Android Provided with Charts and Designed Specially for Tablet PCs!
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In October 2011 we triumphantly announced the release of the MetaTrader 5 for Android mobile trading platform. With this trading platform anyone has the opportunity to trade on financial markets, watch out for quotes in real time and view the history of performed deals.
However, the platform development has not stopped and a serious work has been done to expand the product possibilities. As a result, the users of MetaTrader 5 for Android have received the charts and the application itself has been optimized for tablet PCs powered by Android.
"We have never stopped our work on enhancing the platform," said Gaies Chreis, COO of MetaQuotes Software Corp. "We have listened carefully to our customers' wishes and have decided to optimize the application specifically for Android powered tablet PCs that become increasingly popular among traders. The charts have also been implemented in the application. That will allow traders to visually keep track of symbol quotes instantly responding to any changes of the market situation. Thus, it has become even more convenient to trade using Android powered mobile devices".
After downloading MetaTrader 5 Android for free you will get a powerful tool for trading in financial markets. This compact, practical and reliable platform will always be with you, wherever you are.