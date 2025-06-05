Unknown expert advisor play by itself wrong trades by itself causing me losses
Can anyone help me trace it and remove it? No real answers or real help came from support, either the broker or MetaTrader 5 and MQL.
Keep opening trades randomly on all pairs almost every hour, causing losses if not closed manually, and I tried all the troubleshooting, and I don't want to delete the account and create another one. Please help, folks.
Just judging by the random characters in the image that you posted, it looks like you got hacked catastrophically.😱 Do a deep malware/trojan/virus scan on your computer and MT5. If this happened to me, I would reinstall everything on my computer from the ground up. I would definitely close the account. Always assume that the perpetrator has everything unless you can prove otherwise.
As a suggestion going forward, start with basic home network security. Hard Ethernet wire* your trading pc with a hard emergency Ethernet kill switch, enable MAC address authentication in your router firmware, manually enter the MAC addresses of all desired mobile devices, and if the threats continue... disable broadcast of the router's SSID (requires manual SSID entry on each mobile device).
* For home/office environments that have heavy indoor interference, use shielded Ethernet cable.
Can anyone help me trace it and remove it? No real answers or real help came from support, either the broker or MetaTrader 5 and MQL.
Keep opening trades randomly on all pairs almost every hour, causing losses if not closed manually, and I tried all the troubleshooting, and I don't want to delete the account and create another one. Please help, folks.
I don't have EA running, so the "Expert List" is shown as inactive on the screenshot
Can anyone help me trace it and remove it? No real answers or real help came from support, either the broker or MetaTrader 5 and MQL.
Keep opening trades randomly on all pairs almost every hour, causing losses if not closed manually, and I tried all the troubleshooting, and I don't want to delete the account and create another one. Please help, folks.
if this happened to me, I would have contacted my broker, BEFORE creating your post above; asking them to delete that account. DO NOT take chances. You have already taken a chance by taking the time to post your message above, and now wasting time, waiting for responses to your message here. The only way that a hacker could open trades on your real account is if they have your account number and password for your trading account. That could be via the leaked information from the broker, OR from your computer. a leak from the broker is possible, as it has happened to me, however, a virus on your computer is far more likely.
Can anyone help me trace it and remove it? No real answers or real help came from support, either the broker or MetaTrader 5 and MQL.
Keep opening trades randomly on all pairs almost every hour, causing losses if not closed manually, and I tried all the troubleshooting, and I don't want to delete the account and create another one. Please help, folks.
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Can anyone help me trace it and remove it? No real answers or real help came from support, either the broker or MetaTrader 5 and MQL.
Keep opening trades randomly on all pairs almost every hour, causing losses if not closed manually, and I tried all the troubleshooting, and I don't want to delete the account and create another one. Please help, folks.