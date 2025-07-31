Indicators: Engulfing Pattern Indicator with Volume Confirmation

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Engulfing Pattern Indicator with Volume Confirmation:

This indicator detects bullish and bearish engulfing candlestick patterns with an optional volume filter to highlight stronger signals.

Engulfing Pattern Indicator with Volume Confirmation

Author: Ezequiel Henrique Melo Do Nascimento

 
Cleverly written code and good layout, it's a simple condition to detect the pattern and it works. I made an engulfing pattern detector before in a much different way, I measured candle sizes for the current and previous.
 
Conor Mcnamara #:
Cleverly written code and good layout, it's a simple condition to detect the pattern and it works. I made an engulfing pattern detector before in a much different way, I measured candle sizes for the current and previous.
Thanks for the feedback! Measuring candle size is a great approach as well.
 
Add the ability to open trades when signal are generated,  with confirmation from the moving averages , i think it would be cool 😁

 And also What does someone need to study so that they can be able to code such things . Thanks 

 
Martin Oscar Mukaaya #:
Add the ability to open trades when signal are generated,  with confirmation from the moving averages , i think it would be cool 😁

 And also What does someone need to study so that they can be able to code such things . Thanks 

You can start with this https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/15299

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 8): Beginner's Guide to Building Expert Advisors (II)
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 8): Beginner's Guide to Building Expert Advisors (II)
  • www.mql5.com
This article addresses common beginner questions from MQL5 forums and demonstrates practical solutions. Learn to perform essential tasks like buying and selling, obtaining candlestick prices, and managing automated trading aspects such as trade limits, trading periods, and profit/loss thresholds. Get step-by-step guidance to enhance your understanding and implementation of these concepts in MQL5.
 
Please I can't add it to my chart can someone here help
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