Indicators: Trendline zigzag in qualitative channel

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Trendline zigzag in qualitative channel:

A dynamic trendline-based evolution of the Donchian Channel

Trendline zigzag in qualitative channel

Author: Conor Mcnamara

 
Richard Donchian lived long enough to see early computerized versions of his Donchian Channel indicator. By the 1980s and early 1990s, financial markets were transitioning from manual charting to computer-assisted trading, and technical indicators like the Donchian Channel were being integrated into trading platforms. His legacy continues to influence trend-following strategies today.
 
Excellent! Thanks for sharing.
 
Amazing product
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