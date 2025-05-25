indicator market validation no history data from [solved]
is your indicator configured to fetch data from 2022 or there is no config like that?
Lorentzos Roussos #:it could be either issue on indicaror or mql5 tester may be on maintenance. i would suggest to try posting in codebase later 24- 48 hours. based on my previous experience of posing in codebase, if its a maintenance error it could be resolved automatically else mods may notify admin in case if its an issue with all indicators. You may try posting a different indicator but not publish it in order to find if that passes mql5 tester.
no there are no limitations or configs , or trading
Usually the validator requires a very optimized calculation loop (from what I discovered). It's very picky about the indicator calculating from way back in history to now, and it usually wants prev_calculated in the loop instead of starting from zero. Codes uploaded very quickly for me when starting loops from prev_calculated-1 (last processed bar), but a condition is necessary to ensure prev_calculated is greater than zero for this start index
this is for the market not codebase . its the same validator ?
Conor Mcnamara #:
Usually the validator requires a very optimized calculation loop (from what I discovered). It's very picky about the indicator calculating from way back in history to now, and it usually wants prev_calculated in the loop instead of starting from zero. Codes uploaded very quickly for me when starting loops from prev_calculated-1 (last processed bar), but a condition is necessary to ensure prev_calculated is greater than zero for this start index
Usually the validator requires a very optimized calculation loop (from what I discovered). It's very picky about the indicator calculating from way back in history to now, and it usually wants prev_calculated in the loop instead of starting from zero. Codes uploaded very quickly for me when starting loops from prev_calculated-1 (last processed bar), but a condition is necessary to ensure prev_calculated is greater than zero for this start index
if(prev_calculated==0){ ArrayFill(bar_index,0,ArraySize(bar_index),0.0); ArrayFill(os,0,ArraySize(os),0.0); entry=false; } int from=prev_calculated; for(int i=from;i<rates_total;i++){
it is accounting for that i think
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:
Great.
Great.
Also i had launched a product for MT4 , and the accepted attempt for the one that was failing came right at the one hour plus one minute mark more or less.
maybe its also related .(one prod per hour)
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what do i do in this case ?
thanks
(its an indicator)