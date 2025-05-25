indicator market validation no history data from [solved]

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what do i do in this case ? 

thanks 

(its an indicator)

 
is your indicator configured to fetch data from 2022 or there is no config like that?
 
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:
is your indicator configured to fetch data from 2022 or there is no config like that?

no there are no limitations or configs , or trading 

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

no there are no limitations or configs , or trading 

it could be either issue on indicaror or mql5 tester may be on maintenance. i would suggest to try posting in codebase later 24- 48 hours. based on my previous experience of posing in codebase, if its a maintenance error it could be resolved automatically else mods may notify admin in case if its an issue with all indicators. You may try posting a different indicator but not publish it in order to find if that passes mql5 tester.
 
Usually the validator requires a very optimized calculation loop (from what I discovered). It's very picky about the indicator calculating from way back in history to now, and it usually wants prev_calculated in the loop instead of starting from zero. Codes uploaded very quickly for me when starting loops from prev_calculated-1  (last processed bar), but a condition is necessary to ensure prev_calculated is greater than zero for this start index
 
this is for the market not codebase . its the same validator ?
 
Conor Mcnamara #:
Usually the validator requires a very optimized calculation loop (from what I discovered). It's very picky about the indicator calculating from way back in history to now, and it usually wants prev_calculated in the loop instead of starting from zero. Codes uploaded very quickly for me when starting loops from prev_calculated-1  (last processed bar), but a condition is necessary to ensure prev_calculated is greater than zero for this start index 
  if(prev_calculated==0){
    ArrayFill(bar_index,0,ArraySize(bar_index),0.0);
    ArrayFill(os,0,ArraySize(os),0.0);
    entry=false;
    }
  int from=prev_calculated;
  for(int i=from;i<rates_total;i++){

it is accounting for that i think

 
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:
is your indicator configured to fetch data from 2022 or there is no config like that?

i skipped 2022 and it passed 

Thank you Rajesh 

[for search :]

Indicator validation failed

no history data eurusd

market validator tester

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

i skipped 2022 and it passed 

Thank you Rajesh 

[for search :]

Indicator validation failed

no history eurusd

market

Great.
 
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:
Great.

Also i had launched a product for MT4 , and the accepted attempt for the one that was failing came right at the one hour plus one minute mark more or less.

maybe its also related .(one prod per hour)

 

your product does not install. Installation failed, others are working.

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