indicator market validation no history data from [solved] - page 2

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Rajesh Kumar Nait #:

your product does not install. Installation failed, others are working.

the mt5 one ?

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

the mt5 one ?

yes
 
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:
yes

error #1003 ?

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

error #1003 ?

there is no error shown, just installation failed. Also it does not show in Most recent filter on MT5 Market page. I think Maybe it takes some time before its ready to use?


 
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:

there is no error shown, just installation failed. Also it does not show in Most recent filter on MT5 Market page. I think Maybe it takes some time before its ready to use?


maybe 

thanks for the info

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