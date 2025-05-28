losing spikes on Equity at 00:00
It's the spread that causes this, it is widen broadly around rollover time.
thanks
but the markets are supposed to be closed. Are we experiencing the negative effect of having the market closed without any positive outback ?
why is the price affected when markets are closed ?
come on it's 2025 we shouldn't have some crap like that
thanks
but the markets are supposed to be closed. Are we experiencing the negative effect of having the market closed without any positive outback ?
why is the price affected when markets are closed ?
come on it's 2025 we shouldn't have some crap like that.
It may look like the market is closed, but it’s actually just in its rollover period. The way the market operates hasn’t really changed in decades.
I think i'm gonna trade on crypto, there is not this stuff there :)
oh shit guys, thanks for your replies, but
now i'm doomed :)
there is not solution
oh shit guys, thanks for your replies, but
now i'm doomed :)
there is not solution
by the way how can the spread widen if markets are closed ? it doesn't make any sense
to have spreads widen, you would need a lack of liquidity, when closer prices are filled but then farther prices take the relay.
but if markets are closed, how can the spread widen ? when no orders are filled ? which is the condition to widen the spread eventually
this looks like a scam to me to trigger stop-losses of unfortunate traders
Jeff
by the way how can the spread widen if markets are closed ? it doesn't make any sense
to have spreads widen, you would need a lack of liquidity, when closer prices are filled but then farther prices take the relay.
but if markets are closed, how can the spread widen ? when no orders are filled ? which is the condition to widen the spread eventually
this looks like a scam to me to trigger stop-losses of unfortunate traders
Jeff
The spreads widen right before and right after the close too, so any trading around the rollover time will be on higher spread than usual.
by the way how can the spread widen if markets are closed ? it doesn't make any sense
to have spreads widen, you would need a lack of liquidity, when closer prices are filled but then farther prices take the relay.
but if markets are closed, how can the spread widen ? when no orders are filled ? which is the condition to widen the spread eventually
this looks like a scam to me to trigger stop-losses of unfortunate traders
Jeff
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Right after midnight (00:19 for example), I got the equity that drops significantly and temporarily, it all goes back to normal levels after midnight.
my EA is a grid that consists of buys and sells.
I tried to hedge my grid before midnight so that there are the same number of buys and sells but the spike is still there.
it doesn't make any sense
it's not a swap problem because as you can see swaps are at 0 (swap = "Echange" column).
The whole account is swap-free
midnight spike example : here it loses around -$1k
is there a solution to that ? the equity looks all spiked up and drawdown is wrong
I use XM demo no swap on MT5
EDIT : I DO NOT trade at 00:00
thanks
Jeff