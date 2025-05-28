losing spikes on Equity at 00:00

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Right after midnight (00:19 for example), I got the equity that drops significantly and temporarily, it all goes back to normal levels after midnight.

my EA is a grid that consists of buys and sells.

I tried to hedge my grid before midnight so that there are the same number of buys and sells but the spike is still there.

it doesn't make any sense


it's not a swap problem because as you can see swaps are at 0 (swap = "Echange" column).

The whole account is swap-free


midnight spike example : here it loses around -$1k


is there a solution to that ? the equity looks all spiked up and drawdown is wrong

I use XM demo no swap on MT5

EDIT :  I DO NOT trade at 00:00

thanks

Jeff

 
It's the spread that causes this, it is widen broadly around rollover time.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
It's the spread that causes this, it is widen broadly around rollover time.

thanks

but the markets are supposed to be closed. Are we experiencing the negative effect of having the market closed without any positive outback ?

why is the price affected when markets are closed ?

come on it's 2025 we shouldn't have some crap like that

 
Jean Francois Le Bas #:

thanks

but the markets are supposed to be closed. Are we experiencing the negative effect of having the market closed without any positive outback ?

why is the price affected when markets are closed ?

come on it's 2025 we shouldn't have some crap like that.

It may look like the market is closed, but it’s actually just in its rollover period. The way the market operates hasn’t really changed in decades.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

It may look like the market is closed, but it’s actually just in its rollover period. The way the market operates hasn’t really changed in decades.

I think i'm gonna trade on crypto, there is not this stuff there :)

 
Jean Francois Le Bas #:

I think i'm gonna trade on crypto, there is not this stuff there :)

Cryptos can too have 'virtual' rollover periods. During this time, spreads can widen sharply, and market orders may not be executed reliably.

 
Jean Francois Le Bas #:

I think i'm gonna trade on crypto, there is not this stuff there :)

Have fun with the crypto markets and its DoM manipulation, your orders not getting filled at your price level, or outright exchanges disappearing over night. - Completely unregulated markets.

Forex nightly spikes are due to huge money movements that happen overnight, swift execution, central bank accounts being filled/purged,  and other money pool movements.

These actions take place directly in the ECN and therefore are part of the market. In Cryptos you will see something similar, called CME-Gap.
 
Dominik Egert #:
Have fun with the crypto markets and its DoM manipulation, your orders not getting filled at your price level, or outright exchanges disappearing over night. - Completely unregulated markets.

Forex nightly spikes are due to huge money movements that happen overnight, swift execution, central bank accounts being filled/purged,  and other money pool movements.

These actions take place directly in the ECN and therefore are part of the market. In Cryptos you will see something similar, called CME-Gap.

oh shit guys, thanks for your replies, but

now i'm doomed :)

there is not solution

 
Jean Francois Le Bas #:

oh shit guys, thanks for your replies, but

now i'm doomed :)

there is not solution

by the way how can the spread widen if markets are closed ? it doesn't make any sense

to have spreads widen, you would need a lack of liquidity, when closer prices are filled but then farther prices take the relay.

but if markets are closed, how can the spread widen ? when no orders are filled ? which is the condition to widen the spread eventually


this looks like a scam to me to trigger stop-losses of unfortunate traders


Jeff

 
Jean Francois Le Bas #:

by the way how can the spread widen if markets are closed ? it doesn't make any sense

to have spreads widen, you would need a lack of liquidity, when closer prices are filled but then farther prices take the relay.

but if markets are closed, how can the spread widen ? when no orders are filled ? which is the condition to widen the spread eventually


this looks like a scam to me to trigger stop-losses of unfortunate traders


Jeff

The spreads widen right before and right after the close too, so any trading around the rollover time will be on higher spread than usual.

 
Jean Francois Le Bas #:

by the way how can the spread widen if markets are closed ? it doesn't make any sense

to have spreads widen, you would need a lack of liquidity, when closer prices are filled but then farther prices take the relay.

but if markets are closed, how can the spread widen ? when no orders are filled ? which is the condition to widen the spread eventually


this looks like a scam to me to trigger stop-losses of unfortunate traders


Jeff

It is only relevant on small time frames. Close your trade, stop trading on time. Reopen your positions after spread normalizes again. This usually happens when Asian markets open/Sydney.
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