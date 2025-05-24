Please bypass Auto Scale and Auto Fix Scale
- Chart - MetaTrader 5 for iPhone
- Charts - MetaTrader 5 for Android
- Chart Settings - Additional Features - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis
Thank you for your suggestion.
NOTE-1: this forum is intended for user discussions, troubleshooting and sharing knowledge, rather than as a direct channel for development requests to MetaQuotes.
NOTE-2: the suggestions are posted in the official thread about builds, for example: https://www.mql5.com/ en/forum/478179
- 2024.12.13
- MetaQuotes
- www.mql5.com
@Luu Tuan Trung, try scrolling your price scale until the bars on your chart are reduced to basically a straight line. Then enable Scale fix, and disable Chart auto scroll. Finally, scroll your price scale back up to your desired zoom level. What you get is a 360 draggable chart. This should achieve at least part of what you want.
The center position between the min and max values always moves when I stretch the Y-axis. When it goes out of the chart’s edge, I drag it back inside the visible area, but it doesn’t reassign that position. If I stretch the Y-axis again, the center immediately jumps out of the chart and becomes invisible.
The center position between the min and max values always moves when I stretch the Y-axis. When it goes out of the chart’s edge, I drag it back inside the visible area, but it doesn’t reassign that position. If I stretch the Y-axis again, the center immediately jumps out of the chart and becomes invisible.
Follow the instructions and the order of operations therein:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Please bypass Auto Scale and Auto Fix Scale
Ryan L Johnson, 2025.05.23 21:48@Luu Tuan Trung, try scrolling your price scale until the bars on your chart are reduced to basically a straight line. Then enable Scale fix, and disable Chart auto scroll. Finally, scroll your price scale back up to your desired zoom level. What you get is a 360 draggable chart. This should achieve at least part of what you want.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use