Please bypass Auto Scale and Auto Fix Scale

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Hello MetaQuotes team,
I’d like to formally request a long-overdue feature improvement in MetaTrader 5:
Please allow full manual control over vertical (price) scaling on charts — even when Auto Scale is enabled.
Currently, MT5 forces one of two rigid modes:
1. Auto Scale ON:
The chart always resizes to fit all candles and indicators.
Any manual adjustment to price scale (via dragging) is immediately overridden.
It's impossible to “zoom out” vertically or add padding above/below price action.
2. Scale Fix:
Forces fixed min/max price levels — completely disabling Auto Scale.
Not flexible and painful to adjust during live analysis.
This makes charting awkward for traders who want to:
Create custom visual space (e.g., more room above/below price),
Focus on specific price ranges,
Avoid the constant "snap back" behavior from Auto Scale.
Suggestion: Please add a third option — something like:
> “Allow manual scale adjustment with auto-scaling”
Or at least:
Let users manually drag the Y-axis and preserve that adjustment,
Let indicators or chart objects extend scale without auto-resetting.

Other platforms like TradingView and cTrader have offered this flexibility for years. It's a basic charting expectation in 2025.

Thanks for considering this — it would massively improve the MT5 charting experience for serious traders.
 
Luu Tuan Trung:
Hello MetaQuotes team,
I’d like to formally request a long-overdue feature improvement in MetaTrader 5:
Please allow full manual control over vertical (price) scaling on charts — even when Auto Scale is enabled.
Currently, MT5 forces one of two rigid modes:
1. Auto Scale ON:
The chart always resizes to fit all candles and indicators.
Any manual adjustment to price scale (via dragging) is immediately overridden.
It's impossible to “zoom out” vertically or add padding above/below price action.
2. Scale Fix:
Forces fixed min/max price levels — completely disabling Auto Scale.
Not flexible and painful to adjust during live analysis.
This makes charting awkward for traders who want to:
Create custom visual space (e.g., more room above/below price),
Focus on specific price ranges,
Avoid the constant "snap back" behavior from Auto Scale.
Suggestion: Please add a third option — something like:
> “Allow manual scale adjustment with auto-scaling”
Or at least:
Let users manually drag the Y-axis and preserve that adjustment,
Let indicators or chart objects extend scale without auto-resetting.

Other platforms like TradingView and cTrader have offered this flexibility for years. It's a basic charting expectation in 2025.

Thanks for considering this — it would massively improve the MT5 charting experience for serious traders.

Thank you for your suggestion.

NOTE-1: this forum is intended for user discussions, troubleshooting and sharing knowledge, rather than as a direct channel for development requests to MetaQuotes.

NOTE-2: the suggestions are posted in the official thread about builds, for example: https://www.mql5.com/ en/forum/478179

New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4755: General improvements - Metatrader 5 platform update fixes an error in triple swaps in the strategy tester.
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4755: General improvements - Metatrader 5 platform update fixes an error in triple swaps in the strategy tester.
  • 2024.12.13
  • MetaQuotes
  • www.mql5.com
This update fixes an error in the calculation of triple swaps in the strategy tester , which occurred under certain combinations of testing conditions. Metatrader 5 with metaeditor is no longer open after update
 
@Luu Tuan Trung, try scrolling your price scale until the bars on your chart are reduced to basically a straight line. Then enable Scale fix, and disable Chart auto scroll. Finally, scroll your price scale back up to your desired zoom level. What you get is a 360 draggable chart. This should achieve at least part of what you want.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
@Luu Tuan Trung, try scrolling your price scale until the bars on your chart are reduced to basically a straight line. Then enable Scale fix, and disable Chart auto scroll. Finally, scroll your price scale back up to your desired zoom level. What you get is a 360 draggable chart. This should achieve at least part of what you want.

The center position between the min and max values always moves when I stretch the Y-axis. When it goes out of the chart’s edge, I drag it back inside the visible area, but it doesn’t reassign that position. If I stretch the Y-axis again, the center immediately jumps out of the chart and becomes invisible.

 
yeah.. most people opt to TradingView to avoid this kind of annoyance..

Nevertheless, we get what we pay for, so try to live with it.
 
Luu Tuan Trung #:

The center position between the min and max values always moves when I stretch the Y-axis. When it goes out of the chart’s edge, I drag it back inside the visible area, but it doesn’t reassign that position. If I stretch the Y-axis again, the center immediately jumps out of the chart and becomes invisible.

Follow the instructions and the order of operations therein:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Please bypass Auto Scale and Auto Fix Scale

Ryan L Johnson, 2025.05.23 21:48

@Luu Tuan Trung, try scrolling your price scale until the bars on your chart are reduced to basically a straight line. Then enable Scale fix, and disable Chart auto scroll. Finally, scroll your price scale back up to your desired zoom level. What you get is a 360 draggable chart. This should achieve at least part of what you want.

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