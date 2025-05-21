MT4 build 1440 Problem

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Hello,

Afther updating MT4 to Build 1440 I have the following problems with the platform and have to stop live Trading. 


it is not possible to shrink/widen the "Market View" windowsas well as the "Navigator"

All buttons in the top bar are Disabled. (You cannot use them)
While, when they are working it is not possible to set a specific chart timeframe
as 2 timeframes are selected at the same time (example: M15 and H1)

I do not know if there are other problems. I will test. 
(I am running Windows10 and MT4. never had this type of problem before)

So fare, I had to stop my live trading.

Anyone know what's going on?


Thanks

 

I am having MT5 build 1440 and no any problem at all.

The many people are using MT4 build 1440 without any issue as well.

 
Alexscher: All buttons in the top bar are Disabled. (You cannot use them) 

Sounds like you have an open window, off-screen. Try deleting terminal.ini
          Mac issue with floating windows for MT5 - General - MQL5 programming forum #6 (2020)
          Cant attach toolbox to bottom of chart - General - MQL5 programming forum #1 (2021)

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