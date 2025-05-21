MT4 build 1440 Problem
I am having MT5 build 1440 and no any problem at all.
The many people are using MT4 build 1440 without any issue as well.
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Hello,
Afther updating MT4 to Build 1440 I have the following problems with the platform and have to stop live Trading.
it is not possible to shrink/widen the "Market View" windowsas well as the "Navigator"
So fare, I had to stop my live trading.
Anyone know what's going on?
Thanks