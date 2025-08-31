Indicators: Swaps Monitor for a Single Symbol
There is also an input that prints changes in your broker-dealer's swaps values to the Experts tab in MT5.
in swaps values to the Experts tab.
Ryan L Johnson #:Hie,
There is also an input that prints changes in your broker-dealer's swaps values to the Experts tab in MT5.
There is also an input that prints changes in your broker-dealer's swaps values to the Experts tab in MT5.
in swaps values to the Experts tab.
Are you sharing the link to source code
Delane Tendai Nyaruni #:
Hie,
Hie,
Are you sharing the link to source code
Of course... Swaps Monitor for a Single Symbol. Just download the mq5 file there.
FYI... This Forum thread is auto-posted by the CodeBase. In such a case, a link to the CodeBase page always appears directly below "Automated-Trading" in the OP.
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Swaps Monitor for a Single Symbol:
A simple utility for monitoring long and short swaps of a single symbol. If your broker-dealer's swaps are specified in points instead of account currency, this utility automatically converts points into account currency. Swaps are tripled on Wednesday. Horizontal and vertical alignment can be adjusted in the inputs.
Author: Silk Road Trading LLC