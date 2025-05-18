Needing help with an indicator, with added code or find the original code source zigzag

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Apparently, MQL5 's system thought I wanted something decompiled! I do not. I'm looking for the source code link if possible.........

It's the modified zigzag from Dr. Richard Gaines (which is public code btw) but with added code to leave a shadow copy of the pointer behind as it keeps making higher highs and lower lows

If someone can point me in the right direction that would be appreciated, or someone who is able to add the code into the original zigzag pointer alert. 

Thank you! Attached is what I"ve got left from 15-16 years ago. I can't find my original folder with all the mql4 code. I'm only left with exe file. I"ve included the original code from which it was modified from.......just to appease the new generation moderators that have no recollection that the modifed zigzag with pointer is a public code! The forums were much nicer way back in the day. First time I get temporarily banned from anything. Can't say I'm impressed.  

AGAIN not looking to decompile dearest moderators! It was a public sourced indicator back in the day! Someone must have a link to it or have someone add the code in for me. Any help is greatly appreciated. 

Best regards,

Kiandra
Files:
ZigZag2.ex4  6 kb
zigzag_pointer_alert.mq4  6 kb
 
I am moving your thread to MT4 section of the forum.
 
Kiandra:
It's the modified zigzag from Dr. Richard Gaines (which is public code btw) but with added code to leave a shadow copy of the pointer behind as it keeps making higher highs and lower lows

I tried to make a search (on the top right corner of every forum page) -


.. and found one old thread. The discussion the users with Mladen (the great coder) about zigzag by Dr. Richard Gaines is going on this page https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180648/page1264 and next page (and some indicator was uploaded by source code).

One post of the thread as example -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators with alerts/signal

Mladen Rakic, 2015.12.05 21:26

ruckser

That is a simple zigzag renamed, See the comparison - arrows are the ":reversal", and as you can see they are exactly the same as the zigzag that uses the same parameters (I wonders what kind of a Dr "Dr Richard Gaines" is when he does the oldest game in the town)


Indicators with alerts/signal - Can anyone know the name of this indicator?
Indicators with alerts/signal - Can anyone know the name of this indicator?
  • 2015.12.05
  • winants isabelle
  • www.mql5.com
The big arrows show what i need and little what the indi gives. Hello, can someone know name of this indicator, it is based on reversal by dr richard gaines. Does anyone have the original code of this indicator. This indicator is really helpful to get reversals
 
Sergey Golubev #:

I tried to make a search (on the top right corner of every forum page) -


.. and found one old thread. The discussion the users with Mladen (the great coder) about zigzag by Dr. Richard Gaines is going on this page https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180648/page1264 and next page (and some indicator was uploaded by source code).

One post of the thread as example -


Thanks for the help! Greatly appreciated! 


:)

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