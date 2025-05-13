Swap

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Can i somehow calculate in advance how much money will be charged for the swap?

 
kokon:

Can i somehow calculate in advance how much money will be charged for the swap?

If you go to the MT4/5 >> View >> MarketWatch window and right click on any symbol >> Specification you will see the swap long / swap short charge per day.

 

So how can i calculate how much it will charge?

 
kokon #:

So how can i calculate how much it will charge?

The swaps are not the 'margin rates' you see there, your broker doesn't show the 'swap long' and 'swap short' values, but I can see them in mine, so contact your broker and ask them about it.

 
It looks like the margin fees decrease as my account equity increases. But how can i calculate the sum in advance?
 
kokon #:
It looks like the margin fees decrease as my account equity increases. But how can i calculate the sum in advance?

These are margin requirements, don't confuse them with swap charges.

 
kokon:

Can i somehow calculate in advance how much money will be charged for the swap?

Example my broker. see Swap long Swap short at bottom of image. And Swap Type just above that.

 

An on-chart swaps monitor indicator. I wrote it to convert into account currency value.

swaps_single

Files:
Swaps_Single_v4.mq5  13 kb
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