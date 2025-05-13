Swap
kokon:
Can i somehow calculate in advance how much money will be charged for the swap?
If you go to the MT4/5 >> View >> MarketWatch window and right click on any symbol >> Specification you will see the swap long / swap short charge per day.
It looks like the margin fees decrease as my account equity increases. But how can i calculate the sum in advance?
kokon #:
It looks like the margin fees decrease as my account equity increases. But how can i calculate the sum in advance?
It looks like the margin fees decrease as my account equity increases. But how can i calculate the sum in advance?
These are margin requirements, don't confuse them with swap charges.
Files:
Swaps_Single_v4.mq5 13 kb
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Can i somehow calculate in advance how much money will be charged for the swap?