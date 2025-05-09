Share Trading Strategy Ideas with CodeBase Indicators
I trade using two moving averages, I buy/sell when the price reaches my desired level, I set stop loss and take profit at where it is reasonable. I may manually close trade depends on the market condition.
I trade using two moving averages, I buy/sell when the price reaches my desired level, I set stop loss and take profit at where it is reasonable. I may manually close trade depends on the market condition.
Can you be more specific on entry point, SL and TP?
I'm thinking people want to keep this kind of stuff secret usually. People who trade stocks and futures might be inclined to look at real volume and cumulative volume delta. In forex, we have only tick volume, and for each ask price there is a corresponding bid price. Even though this is the case, it's possible to see volume imbalances through price movement. There are mathematical estimations to extract volume pressure from each side of the market.
Back on topic - I like to look at the trend on all timeframes. Momentum is the biggest thing for me in trading, but I don't often need an indicator for it, as you can see momentum with the naked eye. Along with momentum, I like to see statistical volatility, especially with the "BB Box" indicator which is an ancient one from the codebase. I just think it is visually fantastic.
so here I use:
- Volume weighted EMA to track immediate market direction. A very low period of 3 or 4 is used so that it is almost similar to a line chart, but is weighted by volume
- Trend strength indicator coded by the Russian genius Igor and converted by Alain (with my own modifications to it so I have a grey line to mark weak trend strength)
- Bollinger Bands Box
This is just one of the many templates I made, I like to test different setups all the time.
I'm thinking people want to keep this kind of stuff secret usually. People who trade stocks and futures might be inclined to look at real volume and cumulative volume delta. In forex, we have only tick volume, and for each ask price there is a corresponding bid price. Even though this is the case, it's possible to see volume imbalances through price movement. There are mathematical estimations to extract volume pressure from each side of the market.
Back on topic - I like to look at the trend on all timeframes. Momentum is the biggest thing for me in trading, but I don't often need an indicator for it, as you can see momentum with the naked eye. Along with momentum, I like to see statistical volatility, especially with the "BB Box" indicator which is an ancient one from the codebase. I just think it is visually fantastic.
so here I use:
- Volume weighted EMA to track immediate market direction. A very low period of 3 or 4 is used so that it is almost similar to a line chart, but is weighted by volume
- Trend strength indicator coded by the Russian genius Igor and converted by Alain (with my own modifications to it so I have a grey line to mark weak trend strength)
- Bollinger Bands Box
This is just one of the many templates I made, I like to test different setups all the time.
Thanks for your sharing.
Strategies are secrets. If someone is sharing it it means they are trash. Strategy can be logic but it will never make money until combined with risk and money management. There is no working strategy available in public domain as of now but their parts are available. In the greed of money some tried to teach and they were leaked in internet but they are partial info, they need to be combined in order to be working. For example ICT leaked so much info but never shared his secret "Enigma" with public. There are other trader who shared on their social media that their strategy should be taught only to their kids. In this dog eating dog world do not expect something working to be shared.
I choose to look at the bright side of the world. There's still plenty of kind people in this community. The topic here is about using CodeBase indicators; so whatever people share here, all readers and I myself will be grateful to their sharing.
I choose to look at the bright side of the world. There's still plenty of kind people in this community. The topic here is about using CodeBase indicators; so whatever people share here, all readers and I myself will be grateful to their sharing.
I would advise to read articles. There is more info about strategies than codebase which may be helpful with explanation. Intelligent Authors love to write article in MQL5.
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