Hard problem: Arrows plotting on subwindow
What is your goal?
Soewono Effendi #:
plot specific arrows along data buffer on all indicators in every subwindows as shown in the example code.
plot specific arrows along data buffer on all indicators in every subwindows as shown in the example code.
I don't see the ultimate purpose of it. Your issue is probably due to assigning RSI and ATR to the same custom subwindow number, and one of of them is thinking it needs to be "apply to"
re-read my post slowly ;)
Soewono Effendi #:
re-read my post slowly ;)
re-read my post slowly ;)
That's not an ultimate purpose. There's no meaning in plotting random arrows on the indicators. If you have a real purpose, someone else might be able to give you a better way of doing something, or even a brand new idea.
Modified indicator buffers and templates are coming to mind, but I cant suggest this without knowing the true purpose
You simply assume too much for nothing ;)
What one needs might not suit you and vice versa.
Focus on solving technical challenges and we are good.
The ultimate purpose, for the sake of satisfying your curiosity, the example code shows limitation of MQL5 API/features.
The practical purposes are different for each developer.
Have a nice sunday.
Soewono Effendi #:
You simply assume too much for nothing ;)
You simply assume too much for nothing ;)
What one needs might not suit you and vice versa.
Focus on solving technical challenges and we are good.
The ultimate purpose, for the sake of satisfying your curiosity, the example code shows limitation of MQL5 API/features.
The practical purposes are different for each developer.
Have a nice sunday.
Yes you might have found a limitation, but usually a limitation can easily be encountered when performing something bizarre with the software. If you want to suggest that there is a limitation - you can do so
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Simple code to try it out:
NOTE: Failed plotted arrows of ATR's buffer.
Any hint of work around to plot the arrows is appreciated.