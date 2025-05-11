Hard problem: Arrows plotting on subwindow

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Plotting arrows a long indicators' buffers on subwindow, which has more than one indicators, seems to be impossible to do it correctly since each indicator has its own scaling/zoom factor, and there is no way to retrieve that scale/zoom factor.

Simple code to try it out:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  test-buffer.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#define PREFIX "_TEST_BUFFER"

// Add markers on buffer
void add_markers(int subwindow, int handle, int buffer_index, color clrMarker)
  {
   int total = 20;
   double buffer[];
   ArrayResize(buffer, total);
   ResetLastError();
   int n = CopyBuffer(handle, buffer_index, 0, total, buffer);
   if(n != total)
     {
      Print(" *** subwindow: ", subwindow, " buffer failed: ", buffer_index, " error:", GetLastError());
      return;
     }
   // skip forming candle
   for(int i = 1; i < total; i++)
     {
      datetime tstamp = iTime(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, i - 1);
      double price = buffer[total - i];
      string id = StringFormat("%s_%d_%d_%d_%d", PREFIX, subwindow, handle, buffer_index, i);
      ObjectCreate(0, id, OBJ_ARROW, subwindow, tstamp, price);
      ObjectSetInteger(0, id, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, 251);
      ObjectSetInteger(0, id, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrMarker);
      ObjectSetInteger(0, id, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_CENTER);
     }
     ChartRedraw(0);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   string name;
   int total;
// Remove all markers
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0, "");
// Remove all indicators
   int windows = (int) ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL);
   for(int w = windows - 1; w >= 0; w--)
     {
      total = ChartIndicatorsTotal(0, w);
      for(int i = total - 1; i >= 0; i--)
        {
         name = ChartIndicatorName(0, w, i);
         ChartIndicatorDelete(0, w, name);
        }
     }
   ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MODE, CHART_LINE);
// Now add some indicators
   int handle1 = IndicatorCreate(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, IND_ALLIGATOR);
   ChartIndicatorAdd(0, 0, handle1);
   int handle2 = IndicatorCreate(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, IND_RSI);
   ChartIndicatorAdd(0, 1, handle2);
   int handle3 = IndicatorCreate(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, IND_ATR);
   ChartIndicatorAdd(0, 1, handle3);
   int handle4 = IndicatorCreate(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, IND_RVI);
   ChartIndicatorAdd(0, 2, handle4);
   int handle5 = IndicatorCreate(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, IND_RSI);
   ChartIndicatorAdd(0, 3, handle5);
   int handle6 = IndicatorCreate(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, IND_ATR);
   ChartIndicatorAdd(0, 4, handle6);
   
   // Now add some markers
   add_markers(0, handle1, 0, clrBlue);
   add_markers(0, handle1, 1, clrRed);
   add_markers(1, handle2, 0, clrSkyBlue);

   add_markers(1, handle3, 0, clrDarkCyan); // THIS FAILED !!!

   add_markers(2, handle4, 0, clrDarkCyan);
   add_markers(2, handle4, 1, clrRed);
   add_markers(3, handle5, 0, clrSkyBlue);
   add_markers(4, handle6, 0, clrSkyBlue);
   
   
   IndicatorRelease(handle1);
   IndicatorRelease(handle2);
   IndicatorRelease(handle3);
   IndicatorRelease(handle4);
   IndicatorRelease(handle5);
   IndicatorRelease(handle6);
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Failed arrows

NOTE:  Failed plotted arrows of ATR's buffer.


Any hint of work around to plot the arrows is appreciated.
 
What is your goal?
 
do a matrix style display where each dot represents an indicator state
 
Conor Mcnamara #:
What is your goal?
plot specific arrows along data buffer on all indicators in every subwindows as shown in the example code.
 
Soewono Effendi #:
plot specific arrows along data buffer on all indicators in every subwindows as shown in the example code.

I don't see the ultimate purpose of it. Your issue is probably due to assigning RSI and ATR to the same custom subwindow number, and one of of them is thinking it needs to be "apply to"

 
re-read my post slowly ;)
 
Soewono Effendi #:
re-read my post slowly ;)

That's not an ultimate purpose. There's no meaning in plotting random arrows on the indicators. If you have a real purpose, someone else might be able to give you a better way of doing something, or even a brand new idea. 

Modified indicator buffers and templates are coming to mind, but I cant suggest this without knowing the true purpose

 
You simply assume too much for nothing ;)
What one needs might not suit you and vice versa.
Focus on solving technical challenges and we are good.

The ultimate purpose, for the sake of satisfying your curiosity, the example code shows limitation of MQL5 API/features.

The practical purposes are different for each developer.

Have a nice sunday.
 
Soewono Effendi #:
You simply assume too much for nothing ;)
What one needs might not suit you and vice versa.
Focus on solving technical challenges and we are good.

The ultimate purpose, for the sake of satisfying your curiosity, the example code shows limitation of MQL5 API/features.

The practical purposes are different for each developer.

Have a nice sunday.

Yes you might have found a limitation, but usually a limitation can easily be encountered when performing something bizarre with the software. If you want to suggest that there is a limitation - you can do so
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