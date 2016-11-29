Help me port a simple indicator to MT5 please?
Hello, i would like to start transitioning to MT5 but i use a few indicators that have not been ported to MT5 yet, so is there any chance one of you could help me out please?
It's a Daily HiLo indicator.
Not with an ex4 file. Please provide the mq4 source code file to get some legal coding help.
Not with an ex4 file. Please provide the mq4 source code file to get some legal coding help.
I am not the creator of this indicator. I don't have the EX4 file. Do i have any other options?
Without the source code you'll have to find a MT5 indicator that provides the same information.
One possible source is the codebase for MT5 indicators
Hello, i would like to start transitioning to MT5 but i use a few indicators that have not been ported to MT5 yet, so is there any chance one of you could help me out please?
It's a Daily HiLo indicator.
- votes: 5
- 2016.10.28
- Mladen Rakic
- www.mql5.com
Check here : https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16713
This indicator is different. The one i attached shows Yesterday's High and Yesterday's low.
Use this then :
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2
#property indicator_label1 "Daily high line"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_DOT
#property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue
#property indicator_label2 "Daily low line"
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_DOT
#property indicator_color2 clrSandyBrown
double highLine[],lowLine[];
int OnInit()
{
SetIndexBuffer(0,highLine,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,lowLine ,INDICATOR_DATA);
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime& time[],
const double& open[],
const double& high[],
const double& low[],
const double& close[],
const long& tick_volume[],
const long& volume[],
const int& spread[])
{
if (Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<rates_total) return(0);
int i=0;
for (i=(int)MathMax(prev_calculated-1,0); i<rates_total && !_StopFlag; i++)
{
MqlRates rates[]; if (CopyRates(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,time[i],2,rates)==-1) break;
highLine[i] = rates[0].high;
lowLine[i] = rates[0].low;
}
return(i);
}
Use this then :
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2
#property indicator_label1 "Daily high line"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_DOT
#property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue
#property indicator_label2 "Daily low line"
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_DOT
#property indicator_color2 clrSandyBrown
double highLine[],lowLine[];
int OnInit()
{
SetIndexBuffer(0,highLine,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,lowLine ,INDICATOR_DATA);
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime& time[],
const double& open[],
const double& high[],
const double& low[],
const double& close[],
const long& tick_volume[],
const long& volume[],
const int& spread[])
{
if (Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<rates_total) return(0);
int i=0;
for (i=(int)MathMax(prev_calculated-1,0); i<rates_total && !_StopFlag; i++)
{
MqlRates rates[]; if (CopyRates(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,time[i],2,rates)==-1) break;
highLine[i] = rates[0].high;
lowLine[i] = rates[0].low;
}
return(i);
}
Thanks a lot. Is there any way you could make it so that the colour is changeable? Also, is it possible to have it say "YH" and "YL" on the current period like so: http://prntscr.com/dctrsp
Colors are changeable (you can do that in the color properties of the indicator)
Colors are changeable (you can do that in the color properties of the indicator)
Believe me, they're not. I click it but it never allows me to change the colours. It just clicks. Also, is it possible to have it say "YH" and "YL" on the current period like so: http://prntscr.com/dctrsp
Believe me - they are (not just the colors, but the style and the line thickness too) :
No idea whatsoever what are you doing, but that is the simplest indicator of them all - there is no limit that would prevent it from changing colors
Use the indicator from my post - do not try to change the code - and then you shall have no problems at all
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Hello, i would like to start transitioning to MT5 but i use a few indicators that have not been ported to MT5 yet, so is there any chance one of you could help me out please?
It's a Daily HiLo indicator.