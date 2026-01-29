Indicators: CTJM Candle Timer - Indicator for MT5
cool
Well done
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137302?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+Search+Rating006%3aCTJM
Download the 'CTJM Candle Timer' Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 5 in MetaTrader Market
- www.mql5.com
CTJM Candle Timer Countdown displays the remaining time. It can be used for time management. Feature Highlights Tracks server time not local time
It's simple and nice. I'd like it if I could move it freely to the desired location.
Thank you
Hi there
I just downloaded the indicator but it doesn't work when i tried to use on my MT5 Platform
Is there something that i am missing or?
I just downloaded the indicator but it doesn't work when i tried to use on my MT5 Platform
Is there something that i am missing or?
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CTJM Candle Timer - Indicator for MT5:
This indicator will shows the time remaining until the end of the candle. You can choose colour and the font size.
Author: Jivarajah Tharamarajah