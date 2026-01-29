Indicators: CTJM Candle Timer - Indicator for MT5

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CTJM Candle Timer - Indicator for MT5:

This indicator will shows the time remaining until the end of the candle. You can choose colour and the font size.

CTJM Candle Timer - Indicator for MT5

Author: Jivarajah Tharamarajah

[Deleted]  
cool
 
Well done
 
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137302?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+Search+Rating006%3aCTJM
Download the 'CTJM Candle Timer' Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 5 in MetaTrader Market
Download the 'CTJM Candle Timer' Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 5 in MetaTrader Market
  • www.mql5.com
CTJM Candle Timer Countdown displays the remaining time. It can be used for time management. Feature Highlights Tracks server time not local time
 
It's simple and nice. I'd like it if I could move it freely to the desired location.
 
andy kang #:
It's simple and beautiful. I would love it if I could move it freely to wherever I want.
You can adjust it at setting
 
Thank you
 
Jason Smith #:
Well done
Thank you
 
Hi there

I just downloaded the indicator but it doesn't work when i tried to use on my MT5 Platform

Is there something that i am missing or?
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