Indicators: Volume MA with candle color tracking
It was brought forward to me that the indicator no longer compiled.
I have now uploaded a new version which compiles without any problems for the latest version of MT5.
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Volume MA with candle color tracking:
A moving average of pure tick volume with histogram bars tracking bullish/bearish candle color
Author: Conor Mcnamara