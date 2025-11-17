Indicators: Volume MA with candle color tracking

New comment
 

Volume MA with candle color tracking:

A moving average of pure tick volume with histogram bars tracking bullish/bearish candle color

Volume MA with candle color tracking

Author: Conor Mcnamara

 

It was brought forward to me that the indicator no longer compiled. 

I have now uploaded a new version which compiles without any problems for the latest version of MT5.

New comment