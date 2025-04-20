create OBJ_HLINE on a subchart
- Uwe Dörl: I created a subchart and found it on the object list.
Charts are not found on the object list. Objects have nothing to do with charts or sub_window IDs.
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bool res = ObjectCreate(ChartID(), "xyz", OBJ_HLINE, 1, 0, 1.137);Where did you get the sub_window ID being one? Use ChartWindowFind - Chart Operations - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
I am not using an indicator. I create a simple expert chart with one subchart. The sub_window Nr should be 1.
@Hanife Abdourahamane Maman Issa
On the main chart you have to use the sub_window=0, but on a subchart you need sub_window>0.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/objects/objectcreate
sub_window [in] Number of the chart subwindow. 0 means the main chart window. The specified subwindow must exist, otherwise the function returns false.
I think there is a different between the chart object OBJ_CHART and the indicator subwindow below the main chart. :(
"It is important to note that you can add indicators to chart objects and apply tpl templates, including those with Expert Advisors. However, you cannot create objects inside chart objects."
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Why can I not create a OBJ_HLINE on a subchart?
I created a subchart and found it on the object list.
These ObjectCreate OBJ_HLINE return without errors and the res was true. But I got nothing on the subchart and the object list.