Indicators: AveragePrice
I'm using it in a very good average price robot to know where my breakeven is.
thanks for the review
The calculation does not include swaps and commissions, which is important.
Vitaly Muzichenko #:Totally agree.
The calculation does not include swaps and commissions, which is important.
The calculation does not include swaps and commissions, which is important.
And also the net average price is wrong, because it's simply using buy avg price if there are more buy volume then sell, and viceversa, which is not correct.
Another variable should be used, in which buy info are added and sell info subtracted, there you will have the correct average price, but once again, without swaps and commissions.
In few words: good basic idea, but very bad realization.
Very nice work you have done! I've been searching for this indicator for a long time!
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AveragePrice:
Indicator for calculating the average price of open positions, you can use the magic number if you want to separate the positions of just one robot, but the zero number is for manual operations.
Author: Francisco Gomes Da Silva