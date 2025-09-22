Indicators: Better volume

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Better volume:

Better Volume is an advanced indicator designed to analyse the behaviour of volume on price charts. It combines volume information with metrics such as candlestick range and moving averages to identify important patterns in the market, such as buy/sell climaxes, churn and weak candles. With its dynamic visual interface and volume categorisation, the indicator offers valuable insights for traders who want to make informed decisions based on volume flow.

Better volume

Author: Gustavo Franthesco Kerntopf

 
Good afternoon, how to set up the indicator?
 
Eduard.Vlasov #:
Good afternoon, how to set up the indicator?

Compile it from metaEditor, and you will see it in the software

Double clicking the mq5 file should load it in the editor by default
 
This is not working. No graph is plotted, just empty window.
 
i applied this indicator on mt5, but nothing showing.. up
 
oomeysh #:
i applied this indicator on mt5, but nothing showing.. up

Have you compiled the mq5 file before you've pasted to your Indicators folder?

 
Same over here just an empty window nothing shown up.
Even there was no  Errors when compli....
 

There are many implementations of the Better Volume indicator, each having different code, floating around the web.

Here's another coder's indicator to which I merely added a legend:


EURUSDM1

Files:
BetterVolume.mq5  18 kb
 
Sau-boon Lim #:
This is not working. No graph is plotted, just empty window.
Hi @Sau-boon Lim
Go to the indicator input settings and change the - Type Of volume Used from Real volume to Tick Volume.
 
NakusBarakus #:
Same over here just an empty window nothing shown up.
Even there was no  Errors when compli....
Go to the indicator input settings and change the - Type Of Volume Used from Real volume to Tick Volume.
 
Eduard.Vlasov #:
Good afternoon, how to set up the indicator?
You need to open the mq5 file in Meta Editor 5, then click the Compile button which should compile the mq5 indicator file to an ex5 file, it should automatically generate the file in the MT5 Platform. You should be able to locate the indicator file in the MT5 Platform indicator list of your saved indicators of your MT5 platform, look for Better volume.  
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