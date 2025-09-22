Indicators: Better volume
Good afternoon, how to set up the indicator?
This is not working. No graph is plotted, just empty window.
i applied this indicator on mt5, but nothing showing.. up
Same over here just an empty window nothing shown up.
Even there was no Errors when compli....
Even there was no Errors when compli....
There are many implementations of the Better Volume indicator, each having different code, floating around the web.
Here's another coder's indicator to which I merely added a legend:
Files:
BetterVolume.mq5 18 kb
Eduard.Vlasov #:You need to open the mq5 file in Meta Editor 5, then click the Compile button which should compile the mq5 indicator file to an ex5 file, it should automatically generate the file in the MT5 Platform. You should be able to locate the indicator file in the MT5 Platform indicator list of your saved indicators of your MT5 platform, look for Better volume.
Good afternoon, how to set up the indicator?
Good afternoon, how to set up the indicator?
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Better volume:
Better Volume is an advanced indicator designed to analyse the behaviour of volume on price charts. It combines volume information with metrics such as candlestick range and moving averages to identify important patterns in the market, such as buy/sell climaxes, churn and weak candles. With its dynamic visual interface and volume categorisation, the indicator offers valuable insights for traders who want to make informed decisions based on volume flow.
Author: Gustavo Franthesco Kerntopf