Scripts: Panel for Calculating History Profit
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate total profit and deal count for the selected period | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CalculateProfit() { total_profit = 0; total_deals = 0; HistorySelect(0, TimeCurrent()); int total_orders = HistoryDealsTotal(); for (int i = total_orders - 1; i >= 0; i--) { ulong deal_ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket(i); datetime deal_time = (datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME); // Why isn't this line lower than the next? if (HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY) != 1) continue; // What about CloseBy deals and IN-commission? if (deal_time >= start_date && deal_time <= end_date) // Why not HistorySelect? { string deal_symbol = HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL); int deal_magic = (int)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC); int deal_type = (int)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE); // Filtering by transaction type (buy or sell) bool type_filter = (deal_type == 0 || deal_type == 1); // Character filtering bool symbol_filter = (StringFind(current_symbols, "ALL") != -1) || (StringFind(current_symbols, deal_symbol) != -1); // It is expensive to check the first condition every time in the loop. // Filtering by Magiks bool magic_filter_all = (StringFind(current_magics, "ALL") != -1); // It is expensive to check every time in a loop. // Split the string with mages into an array string magic_values[]; int count = StringSplit(current_magics, ',', magic_values); // This should have been taken out of the loop as well. // Check for "Empty" and magick 0 bool magic_filter_empty = false; for (int j = 0; j < count; j++) // Dear Cycle. { if (magic_values[j] == "Empty" && deal_magic == 0) // It is cheaper to check the second condition first. { magic_filter_empty = true; break; } } // Check for a specific magik bool magic_filter_exact = false; for (int j = 0; j < count; j++) { if (IntegerToString(deal_magic) == magic_values[j]) // Why compare string variables with each other? { magic_filter_exact = true; break; } }
Some comments on the code.
Nice work. Thank you for sharing.
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Panel for Calculating History Profit:
This CalculateHistoryProfit script version 1.0 is designed to calculate profit for a specified period using a chart panel.
Author: Sergey Porphiryev